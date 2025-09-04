NCVT ITI Result 2025: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has recently declared the second year Skill India NCVT ITI 2025 results for various trades. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been declared online at the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for the NCVT ITI second year exams, can now check and download their Skill India ITI Results using the direct link below. To view the NCVT ITI Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number.

NCVT Mis ITI Results 2025

As per the latest update, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) released NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the SIDH- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025

Candidates can check their NCVT ITI 2025 second year results for various trades online at the official website. Follow the steps below to download your Skill India ITI Result: