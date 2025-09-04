NCVT ITI Result 2025: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has recently declared the second year Skill India NCVT ITI 2025 results for various trades. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been declared online at the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for the NCVT ITI second year exams, can now check and download their Skill India ITI Results using the direct link below. To view the NCVT ITI Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number.
NCVT Mis ITI Results 2025
As per the latest update, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) released NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the SIDH- skillindiadigital.gov.in.
ITI NCVT Result 2025
Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025
Candidates can check their NCVT ITI 2025 second year results for various trades online at the official website. Follow the steps below to download your Skill India ITI Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2025” link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details, then click on “Submit.”
Step 4: Your NCVT ITI Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check your result and download/save the PDF for future reference.
Check NCVT ITI Trade-wise List
A trade-wise list of NCVT ITI courses (as per the National Council for Vocational Training – NCVT). NCVT offers 130+ ITI trades across Engineering, Non-Engineering, Service, and Agriculture sectors. These trades usually have course durations of 6 months, 1 year, or 2 years, depending on the program and generally available across ITIs in India, and the exact options may vary from state to state:
NCVT ITI Engineering Trades
- Electrician
- Fitter
- Turner
- Machinist
- Mechanic Diesel Engine
- Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV)
- Electronics Mechanic
- Wireman
- Instrument Mechanic
- Draughtsman (Civil)
- Draughtsman (Mechanical)
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic (RAC)
- Tool & Die Maker
- Welder (Gas & Electric)
- Plumber
- Surveyor
- Foundryman
- Carpenter
- Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM)
- Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance
NCVT ITI Non-Engineering Trades
- Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English/Hindi)
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
- Dress Making
- Fashion Design & Technology
- Health Sanitary Inspector
- Sewing Technology
- Hospital Housekeeping
- Front Office Assistant
- Baker and Confectioner
- Food Production (General)
- Food & Beverage Service
- Interior Design & Decoration
NCVT ITI Agriculture & Other Specialised Trades
- Fruit and Vegetable Processor
- Dairying
- Agro Processing
- Horticulture
- Soil Testing and Crop Technician
Highlights of NCVT ITI Result 2025
The NCVT, or National Council for Vocational Training, is an advisory body created by the Indian government in 1956. It operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The main job of the NCVT is to set and maintain the standards for vocational training programs and courses across the country, especially those at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and through apprenticeship programs.
NCVT ITI Result 2025: Highlights
Conducting Body
National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)
NCVT ITI Practical Exam Date
July 17 to July 20, 2025
NCVT ITI Theory Exam Date
July 28 to August 20, 2025
NCVT ITI Result Date
August 28, 2025
NCVT ITI Result Link - Latest
Official Website
skillindiadigital.gov.in
