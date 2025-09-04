IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Skill India ITI Result Second Year Result 2025 Out at skillindiadigital.gov.in, Check How to Download Marksheet PDF - Link Here

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 4, 2025, 11:28 IST

ITI Result 2025, Government ITI Result 2025, ITI Electrician Result 2025: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has declared the second year NCVT ITI 2025 result on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the NCVT result.

Skill India ITI Result Second Year Result 2025
Skill India ITI Result Second Year Result 2025

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has recently declared the second year Skill India  NCVT ITI 2025 results for various trades. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been declared online at the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for the NCVT ITI second year exams, can now check and download their Skill India ITI Results using the direct link below. To view the NCVT ITI Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number.

NCVT Mis ITI Results 2025

As per the latest update, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) released NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the SIDH- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

ITI NCVT Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025

Candidates can check their NCVT ITI 2025 second year results for various trades online at the official website. Follow the steps below to download your Skill India ITI Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details, then click on “Submit.”

Step 4: Your NCVT ITI Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and download/save the PDF for future reference.

Check NCVT ITI Trade-wise List

A trade-wise list of NCVT ITI courses (as per the National Council for Vocational Training – NCVT). NCVT offers 130+ ITI trades across Engineering, Non-Engineering, Service, and Agriculture sectors. These trades usually have course durations of 6 months, 1 year, or 2 years, depending on the program and generally available across ITIs in India, and the exact options may vary from state to state:

NCVT ITI Engineering Trades

  • Electrician
  • Fitter
  • Turner
  • Machinist
  • Mechanic Diesel Engine
  • Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV)
  • Electronics Mechanic
  • Wireman
  • Instrument Mechanic
  • Draughtsman (Civil)
  • Draughtsman (Mechanical)
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic (RAC)
  • Tool & Die Maker
  • Welder (Gas & Electric)
  • Plumber
  • Surveyor
  • Foundryman
  • Carpenter
  • Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM)
  • Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance

NCVT ITI Non-Engineering Trades

  • Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English/Hindi)
  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
  • Dress Making
  • Fashion Design & Technology
  • Health Sanitary Inspector
  • Sewing Technology
  • Hospital Housekeeping
  • Front Office Assistant
  • Baker and Confectioner
  • Food Production (General)
  • Food & Beverage Service
  • Interior Design & Decoration

NCVT ITI Agriculture & Other Specialised Trades

  • Fruit and Vegetable Processor
  • Dairying
  • Agro Processing
  • Horticulture
  • Soil Testing and Crop Technician

Highlights of NCVT ITI Result 2025

The NCVT, or National Council for Vocational Training, is an advisory body created by the Indian government in 1956. It operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The main job of the NCVT is to set and maintain the standards for vocational training programs and courses across the country, especially those at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and through apprenticeship programs.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Highlights

Conducting Body

National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)

NCVT ITI Practical Exam Date

July 17 to July 20, 2025

NCVT ITI Theory Exam Date

July 28 to August 20, 2025

NCVT ITI Result Date

August 28, 2025

NCVT ITI Result Link - Latest

Click here

Official Website

skillindiadigital.gov.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News