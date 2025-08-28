GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Little League World Series Champions List: From 1947 to 2025

By Alisha Louis
Aug 28, 2025, 11:30 EDT

Get the complete list of Little League World Series champions from 1947 to 2025. Since 1947, the Little League World Series has crowned young baseball teams worldwide as champions. The article offers a list of winners from the 1947 to 2025, with important teams and runner ups.

Little League World Series (LLWS) is one of the most famous young baseball tournaments in the world. Since its establishment in 1947, the tournament has demonstrated the talent and sportsmanship of young athletes around the world. The tournament takes place every year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For decades, many states and countries have been awarded the championship title, marking historic milestones for their communities. The list below gives the Little League World Series Champions from 1947 to 2025. 

The Little League World Series (LLWS) is an annual baseball tournament held for children between 10 and 12 years of age. Pennsylvania is the home of the Little League World Series Championship. It began in 1947 and brings regional champion teams together from the United States and the world. 

List of Little League World Series Champions From 1947 to 2025

The LLWS began with just a few teams but has grown into an international event featuring regional champions. Below is an overview of key champions over the years:

Year

Winner

Score

Runner-up

2025

Taipei, Taiwan

7–0

Las Vegas, Nevada

2024

Lake Mary, Florida

2–1 (F/8)

Taoyuan, Taiwan

2023

El Segundo, California

6–5

Willemstad, Curaçao

2022

Honolulu, Hawaii

13–3 (F/4)

Willemstad, Curaçao

2021

Taylor, Michigan

5–2

Hamilton, Ohio

2020

Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

    

2019

River Ridge, Louisiana

8–0

Willemstad, Curaçao

2018

Honolulu, Hawaii

3–0

Seoul, South Korea

2017

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan

12–2 (F/5)

Lufkin, Texas

2016

Maine-Endwell, New York

2–1

Seoul, South Korea

2015

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan

18–11

Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

2014

Seoul, South Korea

6–0 (fft.)

‡Las Vegas, Nevada

2013

Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan

6–4

Chula Vista, California

2012

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan

12–2 (F/5)

Goodlettsville, Tennessee

2011

Huntington Beach, California

2–1

Hamamatsu City, Japan

2010

Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan

4–1

Waipahu, Hawaii

2009

Chula Vista, California

6–3

Taoyuan County, Taiwan

2008

Waipahu, Hawaii

12–3

Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

2007

Warner Robins, Georgia

3–2 (F/8)

Tokyo, Japan

2006

Columbus, Georgia

2–1

Kawaguchi City, Japan

2005

ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii

7–6 (F/7)

Willemstad, Curaçao

2004

Willemstad, Curaçao

5–2

Thousand Oaks, California

2003

Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan

10–1

East Boynton Beach, Florida

2002

Louisville, Kentucky

1–0

Sendai, Miyagi, Japan

2001

Tokyo Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan

2–1

Apopka, Florida

2000

Maracaibo, Venezuela

3–2

Bellaire, Texas

1999

Hirakata, Osaka, Japan

5–0

Phenix City, Alabama

1998

Toms River, New Jersey

12–9

Kashima, Japan

1997

Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico

5–4

South Mission Viejo, California

1996

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

13–3 (F/5)

Cranston, Rhode Island

1995

Tainan, Taiwan

17–3 (F/5)

Spring, Texas

1994

Maracaibo, Venezuela

4–3

Northridge, California

1993

Long Beach, California

3–2

David, Chiriquí, Panama

1992‡

Long Beach, California

6–0 (fft)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

1991

Taichung, Taiwan

11–0

Danville, California

1990

Tainan, Taiwan

9–0

Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

1989

Trumbull, Connecticut

5–2

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

1988

Taichung, Taiwan

10–0

Pearl City, Hawaii

1987

Hualien, Taiwan

21–1

Irvine, California

1986

Tainan, Taiwan

12–0

Tucson, Arizona

1985

Seoul, South Korea

7–1/

Mexicali, BC/Calexico, CA

1984

Seoul, South Korea

6–2

Altamonte Springs, Florida

1983

Marietta, Georgia

3–1

Barahona, Dominican Republic

1982

Kirkland, Washington

6–0

Chiayi, Taiwan

1981

Taichung, Taiwan

4–2

Tampa, Florida

1980

Hualien, Taiwan

4–3

Tampa, Florida

1979

Taipei, Taiwan

2–1 (F/8)

Campbell, California

1978

Pingtung, Taiwan

11–1

Danville, California

1977

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

7–2

El Cajon, California

1976

Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan

10–3

Campbell, California

1975*

Lakewood, New Jersey

4–3

Tampa, Florida

1974

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

12–1

Red Bluff, California

1973

Tainan, Taiwan

12–0

Tucson, Arizona

1972

Taipei, Taiwan

6–0

Hammond, Indiana

1971

Tainan, Taiwan

12–3 (F/9)

Gary, Indiana

1970

Wayne, New Jersey

2–0

Campbell, California

1969

Taichung, Taiwan

5–0

Santa Clara, California

1968

Wakayama, Osaka, Japan

1–0

Richmond, Virginia

1967

West Tokyo, Japan

4–1

Chicago, Illinois

1966

Houston, Texas

8–2

West New York, New Jersey

1965

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

3–1

Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada

1964

Staten Island, New York

4–0

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

1963

Granada Hills, California

2–1

Stratford, Connecticut

1962

San Jose, California

3–0

Kankakee, Illinois

1961

El Cajon, California

4–2

El Campo, Texas

1960

Levittown, Pennsylvania

5–0

Fort Worth, Texas

1959

Hamtramck, Michigan

12–0

Auburn, California

1958

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

10–1

Kankakee, Illinois

1957

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

4–0

La Mesa, California

1956

Roswell, New Mexico

3–1

Delaware Township, New Jersey

1955

Morrisville, Pennsylvania

4–3

Delaware Township, New Jersey

1954

Schenectady, New York

7–5

Colton, California

1953

Birmingham, Alabama

1–0

Schenectady, New York

1952

Norwalk, Connecticut

4–3

Monongahela, Pennsylvania

1951

Stamford, Connecticut

3–0

Austin, Texas

1950

Houston, Texas

2–1

Bridgeport, Connecticut

1949

Hammonton, New Jersey

5–0

Pensacola, Florida

1948

Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

6–5

St. Petersburg, Florida

1947

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

16–7

Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

(Source- Wikipedia- Little League World Series Champions)

The championship has typically been dominated by US teams, with notable international winners from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico breaking the American streak. The tournament's growth reflects the globalization of baseball, promoting sportsmanship among youth.

Who won the Little Leagues World Series Championship in 2025?

The 2025 Little League World Series champion was Chinese Taipei, representing Taiwan. They defeated Nevada by a score of 7-0 in the championship game. Their victory marked a memorable moment in the tournament’s history, showing outstanding teamwork and skill. This recent win added to the legacy of youth baseball champions and set the stage for future competitors in upcoming LLWS tournaments.

Conclusion

The Little League World Series champions list from 1947 to 2025 highlights decades of youthful competition and baseball tradition. The growing diversity of winners mirrors the sport’s expanding reach worldwide. Each champion carries forward a story of dedication and community spirit making the LLWS more than a tournament—it is a celebration of youth and baseball passion. This historic record serves as an inspiration to young players dreaming of their chance to compete on the world stage.

    FAQs

    • Who is the Little League World Series Champion 2025?
      +
      The Chinese Taipei team won the 2025 Little League World Series, defeating Nevada 7-0 in the championship game.
    • Can international teams play in the LLWS?
      +
      Yes. Teams from many countries around the world compete alongside US teams.
    • How many teams compete in the LLWS?
      +
      Typically, 16 regional champion teams participate in the tournament.
    • Where is the Little League World Series held?
      +
      It is held annually in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

