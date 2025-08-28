Little League World Series Champions List: From 1947 to 2025

Little League World Series (LLWS) is one of the most famous young baseball tournaments in the world. Since its establishment in 1947, the tournament has demonstrated the talent and sportsmanship of young athletes around the world. The tournament takes place every year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For decades, many states and countries have been awarded the championship title, marking historic milestones for their communities. The list below gives the Little League World Series Champions from 1947 to 2025. The Little League World Series (LLWS) is an annual baseball tournament held for children between 10 and 12 years of age. Pennsylvania is the home of the Little League World Series Championship. It began in 1947 and brings regional champion teams together from the United States and the world.

List of Little League World Series Champions From 1947 to 2025 The LLWS began with just a few teams but has grown into an international event featuring regional champions. Below is an overview of key champions over the years: Year Winner Score Runner-up 2025 Taipei, Taiwan 7–0 Las Vegas, Nevada 2024 Lake Mary, Florida 2–1 (F/8) Taoyuan, Taiwan 2023 El Segundo, California 6–5 Willemstad, Curaçao 2022 Honolulu, Hawaii 13–3 (F/4) Willemstad, Curaçao 2021 Taylor, Michigan 5–2 Hamilton, Ohio 2020 Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 River Ridge, Louisiana 8–0 Willemstad, Curaçao 2018 Honolulu, Hawaii 3–0 Seoul, South Korea 2017 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan 12–2 (F/5) Lufkin, Texas 2016 Maine-Endwell, New York 2–1 Seoul, South Korea 2015 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan 18–11 Lewisberry, Pennsylvania 2014 Seoul, South Korea 6–0 (fft.) ‡Las Vegas, Nevada 2013 Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan 6–4 Chula Vista, California 2012 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan 12–2 (F/5) Goodlettsville, Tennessee 2011 Huntington Beach, California 2–1 Hamamatsu City, Japan 2010 Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan 4–1 Waipahu, Hawaii 2009 Chula Vista, California 6–3 Taoyuan County, Taiwan 2008 Waipahu, Hawaii 12–3 Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico 2007 Warner Robins, Georgia 3–2 (F/8) Tokyo, Japan 2006 Columbus, Georgia 2–1 Kawaguchi City, Japan 2005 ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii 7–6 (F/7) Willemstad, Curaçao 2004 Willemstad, Curaçao 5–2 Thousand Oaks, California 2003 Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan 10–1 East Boynton Beach, Florida 2002 Louisville, Kentucky 1–0 Sendai, Miyagi, Japan 2001 Tokyo Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan 2–1 Apopka, Florida 2000 Maracaibo, Venezuela 3–2 Bellaire, Texas 1999 Hirakata, Osaka, Japan 5–0 Phenix City, Alabama 1998 Toms River, New Jersey 12–9 Kashima, Japan 1997 Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico 5–4 South Mission Viejo, California 1996 Kaohsiung, Taiwan 13–3 (F/5) Cranston, Rhode Island 1995 Tainan, Taiwan 17–3 (F/5) Spring, Texas 1994 Maracaibo, Venezuela 4–3 Northridge, California 1993 Long Beach, California 3–2 David, Chiriquí, Panama 1992‡ Long Beach, California 6–0 (fft) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 1991 Taichung, Taiwan 11–0 Danville, California 1990 Tainan, Taiwan 9–0 Shippensburg, Pennsylvania 1989 Trumbull, Connecticut 5–2 Kaohsiung, Taiwan 1988 Taichung, Taiwan 10–0 Pearl City, Hawaii 1987 Hualien, Taiwan 21–1 Irvine, California 1986 Tainan, Taiwan 12–0 Tucson, Arizona 1985 Seoul, South Korea 7–1/ Mexicali, BC/Calexico, CA 1984 Seoul, South Korea 6–2 Altamonte Springs, Florida 1983 Marietta, Georgia 3–1 Barahona, Dominican Republic 1982 Kirkland, Washington 6–0 Chiayi, Taiwan 1981 Taichung, Taiwan 4–2 Tampa, Florida 1980 Hualien, Taiwan 4–3 Tampa, Florida 1979 Taipei, Taiwan 2–1 (F/8) Campbell, California 1978 Pingtung, Taiwan 11–1 Danville, California 1977 Kaohsiung, Taiwan 7–2 El Cajon, California 1976 Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan 10–3 Campbell, California 1975* Lakewood, New Jersey 4–3 Tampa, Florida 1974 Kaohsiung, Taiwan 12–1 Red Bluff, California 1973 Tainan, Taiwan 12–0 Tucson, Arizona 1972 Taipei, Taiwan 6–0 Hammond, Indiana 1971 Tainan, Taiwan 12–3 (F/9) Gary, Indiana 1970 Wayne, New Jersey 2–0 Campbell, California 1969 Taichung, Taiwan 5–0 Santa Clara, California 1968 Wakayama, Osaka, Japan 1–0 Richmond, Virginia 1967 West Tokyo, Japan 4–1 Chicago, Illinois 1966 Houston, Texas 8–2 West New York, New Jersey 1965 Windsor Locks, Connecticut 3–1 Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada 1964 Staten Island, New York 4–0 Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 1963 Granada Hills, California 2–1 Stratford, Connecticut 1962 San Jose, California 3–0 Kankakee, Illinois 1961 El Cajon, California 4–2 El Campo, Texas 1960 Levittown, Pennsylvania 5–0 Fort Worth, Texas 1959 Hamtramck, Michigan 12–0 Auburn, California 1958 Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 10–1 Kankakee, Illinois 1957 Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 4–0 La Mesa, California 1956 Roswell, New Mexico 3–1 Delaware Township, New Jersey 1955 Morrisville, Pennsylvania 4–3 Delaware Township, New Jersey 1954 Schenectady, New York 7–5 Colton, California 1953 Birmingham, Alabama 1–0 Schenectady, New York 1952 Norwalk, Connecticut 4–3 Monongahela, Pennsylvania 1951 Stamford, Connecticut 3–0 Austin, Texas 1950 Houston, Texas 2–1 Bridgeport, Connecticut 1949 Hammonton, New Jersey 5–0 Pensacola, Florida 1948 Lock Haven, Pennsylvania 6–5 St. Petersburg, Florida 1947 Williamsport, Pennsylvania 16–7 Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

(Source- Wikipedia- Little League World Series Champions) The championship has typically been dominated by US teams, with notable international winners from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico breaking the American streak. The tournament's growth reflects the globalization of baseball, promoting sportsmanship among youth. Who won the Little Leagues World Series Championship in 2025? The 2025 Little League World Series champion was Chinese Taipei, representing Taiwan. They defeated Nevada by a score of 7-0 in the championship game. Their victory marked a memorable moment in the tournament's history, showing outstanding teamwork and skill. This recent win added to the legacy of youth baseball champions and set the stage for future competitors in upcoming LLWS tournaments.