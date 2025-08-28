Little League World Series Champions List: From 1947 to 2025

Little League World Series (LLWS) is one of the most famous young baseball tournaments in the world. Since its establishment in 1947, the tournament has demonstrated the talent and sportsmanship of young athletes around the world. The tournament takes place every year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For decades, many states and countries have been awarded the championship title, marking historic milestones for their communities. The list below gives the Little League World Series Champions from 1947 to 2025.
The Little League World Series (LLWS) is an annual baseball tournament held for children between 10 and 12 years of age. Pennsylvania is the home of the Little League World Series Championship. It began in 1947 and brings regional champion teams together from the United States and the world.
List of Little League World Series Champions From 1947 to 2025
The LLWS began with just a few teams but has grown into an international event featuring regional champions. Below is an overview of key champions over the years:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Score
|
Runner-up
|
2025
|
Taipei, Taiwan
|
7–0
|
Las Vegas, Nevada
|
2024
|
Lake Mary, Florida
|
2–1 (F/8)
|
Taoyuan, Taiwan
|
2023
|
El Segundo, California
|
6–5
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
|
2022
|
Honolulu, Hawaii
|
13–3 (F/4)
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
|
2021
|
Taylor, Michigan
|
5–2
|
Hamilton, Ohio
|
2020
|
Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
|
2019
|
River Ridge, Louisiana
|
8–0
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
|
2018
|
Honolulu, Hawaii
|
3–0
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
2017
|
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan
|
12–2 (F/5)
|
Lufkin, Texas
|
2016
|
Maine-Endwell, New York
|
2–1
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
2015
|
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan
|
18–11
|
Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
|
2014
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
6–0 (fft.)
|
‡Las Vegas, Nevada
|
2013
|
Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan
|
6–4
|
Chula Vista, California
|
2012
|
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan
|
12–2 (F/5)
|
Goodlettsville, Tennessee
|
2011
|
Huntington Beach, California
|
2–1
|
Hamamatsu City, Japan
|
2010
|
Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan
|
4–1
|
Waipahu, Hawaii
|
2009
|
Chula Vista, California
|
6–3
|
Taoyuan County, Taiwan
|
2008
|
Waipahu, Hawaii
|
12–3
|
Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
|
2007
|
Warner Robins, Georgia
|
3–2 (F/8)
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
2006
|
Columbus, Georgia
|
2–1
|
Kawaguchi City, Japan
|
2005
|
ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii
|
7–6 (F/7)
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
|
2004
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
|
5–2
|
Thousand Oaks, California
|
2003
|
Musashi-Fuchū, Tokyo, Japan
|
10–1
|
East Boynton Beach, Florida
|
2002
|
Louisville, Kentucky
|
1–0
|
Sendai, Miyagi, Japan
|
2001
|
Tokyo Kitasuna, Tokyo, Japan
|
2–1
|
Apopka, Florida
|
2000
|
Maracaibo, Venezuela
|
3–2
|
Bellaire, Texas
|
1999
|
Hirakata, Osaka, Japan
|
5–0
|
Phenix City, Alabama
|
1998
|
Toms River, New Jersey
|
12–9
|
Kashima, Japan
|
1997
|
Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico
|
5–4
|
South Mission Viejo, California
|
1996
|
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
|
13–3 (F/5)
|
Cranston, Rhode Island
|
1995
|
Tainan, Taiwan
|
17–3 (F/5)
|
Spring, Texas
|
1994
|
Maracaibo, Venezuela
|
4–3
|
Northridge, California
|
1993
|
Long Beach, California
|
3–2
|
David, Chiriquí, Panama
|
1992‡
|
Long Beach, California
|
6–0 (fft)
|
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|
1991
|
Taichung, Taiwan
|
11–0
|
Danville, California
|
1990
|
Tainan, Taiwan
|
9–0
|
Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
|
1989
|
Trumbull, Connecticut
|
5–2
|
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
|
1988
|
Taichung, Taiwan
|
10–0
|
Pearl City, Hawaii
|
1987
|
Hualien, Taiwan
|
21–1
|
Irvine, California
|
1986
|
Tainan, Taiwan
|
12–0
|
Tucson, Arizona
|
1985
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
7–1/
|
Mexicali, BC/Calexico, CA
|
1984
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
6–2
|
Altamonte Springs, Florida
|
1983
|
Marietta, Georgia
|
3–1
|
Barahona, Dominican Republic
|
1982
|
Kirkland, Washington
|
6–0
|
Chiayi, Taiwan
|
1981
|
Taichung, Taiwan
|
4–2
|
Tampa, Florida
|
1980
|
Hualien, Taiwan
|
4–3
|
Tampa, Florida
|
1979
|
Taipei, Taiwan
|
2–1 (F/8)
|
Campbell, California
|
1978
|
Pingtung, Taiwan
|
11–1
|
Danville, California
|
1977
|
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
|
7–2
|
El Cajon, California
|
1976
|
Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan
|
10–3
|
Campbell, California
|
1975*
|
Lakewood, New Jersey
|
4–3
|
Tampa, Florida
|
1974
|
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
|
12–1
|
Red Bluff, California
|
1973
|
Tainan, Taiwan
|
12–0
|
Tucson, Arizona
|
1972
|
Taipei, Taiwan
|
6–0
|
Hammond, Indiana
|
1971
|
Tainan, Taiwan
|
12–3 (F/9)
|
Gary, Indiana
|
1970
|
Wayne, New Jersey
|
2–0
|
Campbell, California
|
1969
|
Taichung, Taiwan
|
5–0
|
Santa Clara, California
|
1968
|
Wakayama, Osaka, Japan
|
1–0
|
Richmond, Virginia
|
1967
|
West Tokyo, Japan
|
4–1
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
1966
|
Houston, Texas
|
8–2
|
West New York, New Jersey
|
1965
|
Windsor Locks, Connecticut
|
3–1
|
Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada
|
1964
|
Staten Island, New York
|
4–0
|
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
|
1963
|
Granada Hills, California
|
2–1
|
Stratford, Connecticut
|
1962
|
San Jose, California
|
3–0
|
Kankakee, Illinois
|
1961
|
El Cajon, California
|
4–2
|
El Campo, Texas
|
1960
|
Levittown, Pennsylvania
|
5–0
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
1959
|
Hamtramck, Michigan
|
12–0
|
Auburn, California
|
1958
|
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
|
10–1
|
Kankakee, Illinois
|
1957
|
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
|
4–0
|
La Mesa, California
|
1956
|
Roswell, New Mexico
|
3–1
|
Delaware Township, New Jersey
|
1955
|
Morrisville, Pennsylvania
|
4–3
|
Delaware Township, New Jersey
|
1954
|
Schenectady, New York
|
7–5
|
Colton, California
|
1953
|
Birmingham, Alabama
|
1–0
|
Schenectady, New York
|
1952
|
Norwalk, Connecticut
|
4–3
|
Monongahela, Pennsylvania
|
1951
|
Stamford, Connecticut
|
3–0
|
Austin, Texas
|
1950
|
Houston, Texas
|
2–1
|
Bridgeport, Connecticut
|
1949
|
Hammonton, New Jersey
|
5–0
|
Pensacola, Florida
|
1948
|
Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
|
6–5
|
St. Petersburg, Florida
|
1947
|
Williamsport, Pennsylvania
|
16–7
|
Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
(Source- Wikipedia- Little League World Series Champions)
The championship has typically been dominated by US teams, with notable international winners from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico breaking the American streak. The tournament's growth reflects the globalization of baseball, promoting sportsmanship among youth.
Who won the Little Leagues World Series Championship in 2025?
The 2025 Little League World Series champion was Chinese Taipei, representing Taiwan. They defeated Nevada by a score of 7-0 in the championship game. Their victory marked a memorable moment in the tournament’s history, showing outstanding teamwork and skill. This recent win added to the legacy of youth baseball champions and set the stage for future competitors in upcoming LLWS tournaments.
Conclusion
The Little League World Series champions list from 1947 to 2025 highlights decades of youthful competition and baseball tradition. The growing diversity of winners mirrors the sport’s expanding reach worldwide. Each champion carries forward a story of dedication and community spirit making the LLWS more than a tournament—it is a celebration of youth and baseball passion. This historic record serves as an inspiration to young players dreaming of their chance to compete on the world stage.
