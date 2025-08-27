SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: New Tier 1 Schedule is Expected in September for 14582 Vacancies

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Exam, which attracts lakhs of candidates for Group B and C positions in various Central Government Departments, has postponed its exam from August to September 2025. Originally, the SSC CGL Exam 2025 was scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025 has been postponed to the first week of September 2025 due to administrative reasons, including the implementation of a new exam model and enhanced security measures like Aadhaar authentication.
SSC CGL New Exam Date 2025
The SSC CGL new exam date 2025 has not been released yet. The last official reads the postponement of the CGL Tier 1 exam from August to the first week of September 2025. The delay in the announcement also aligns with the ongoing adjustments in the SSC Phase 13 exams, ensuring consistency across all recruitment cycles. The candidate going to appear in the examination this delay act as extended preparation window, allowing them to reinforce weak areas, attempt more practice tests, and stay updated with current affairs
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Overview
The SSC CGL Exam Date for Tier 1 has been shifted to the first week of September 2025. As per the official notice, SSC has only postponed the tier 1 exam date and there has been no mention of Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted as per its schedule in December 2025. Check the table below for SSC CGL Exam Date 2025
|
Event
|
Important Date Date
|
Notification Release
|
June 9, 2025
|
Online Application Window
|
June 9 - July 4, 2025
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
July 5, 2025
|
Application Correction
|
July 9–11, 2025
|
Tier 1 Admit Card
|
To be announced
|
Tier 1 Exam Date (Old)
|
August 13–30, 2025
|
Tier 1 Exam Date (New)
|
First Week of September
|
Tier 2 Exam Date
|
December 2025
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Tier 1
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2025 which was initially scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and 30, 2025, has been rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is the computer-based test that serves as the screening test for all posts and is qualifying in nature. The Tier 1 Exam of SSC CGL consists of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam consists of 25 questions and the total marks of the exam are 200 marks with a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. The total duration of the exam is 60 minutes.
