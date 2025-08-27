SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: New Tier 1 Schedule is Expected in September for 14582 Vacancies

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Exam, which attracts lakhs of candidates for Group B and C positions in various Central Government Departments, has postponed its exam from August to September 2025. Originally, the SSC CGL Exam 2025 was scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025 has been postponed to the first week of September 2025 due to administrative reasons, including the implementation of a new exam model and enhanced security measures like Aadhaar authentication.

Continue reading this article to learn about the SSC CGL New Exam Date 2025, the exam pattern, and the preparation strategy as per the fresh exam dates.

SSC CGL New Exam Date 2025

The SSC CGL new exam date 2025 has not been released yet. The last official reads the postponement of the CGL Tier 1 exam from August to the first week of September 2025. The delay in the announcement also aligns with the ongoing adjustments in the SSC Phase 13 exams, ensuring consistency across all recruitment cycles. The candidate going to appear in the examination this delay act as extended preparation window, allowing them to reinforce weak areas, attempt more practice tests, and stay updated with current affairs