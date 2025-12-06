Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
READ| Word of the Day: Insouciant
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Disseminate
The word of the day is Disseminate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Verb
Meaning of Disseminate
Disseminate means to spread or distribute information, ideas, or knowledge widely. It is often used when referring to sharing important messages with a large audience.
Disseminate - Origin
The word disseminate comes from the Latin word “disseminare”, meaning “to scatter seeds.” Over time, the meaning evolved to describe the spreading of information or ideas, similar to how seeds are scattered.
Disseminate - Usage
Social media helps disseminate news faster than traditional platforms.
The organization works to disseminate health awareness in rural areas.
Disseminate - Synonyms
Spread, distribute, circulate, broadcast, propagate
Disseminate - Antonyms
Conceal, hide, suppress, withhold, contain
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Disseminate. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation