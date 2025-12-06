UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Word of the Day: Disseminate

By Sneha Singh
Dec 6, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is disseminate. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of disseminate here.

Disseminate
Disseminate

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Disseminate

The word of the day is Disseminate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Disseminate

Disseminate means to spread or distribute information, ideas, or knowledge widely. It is often used when referring to sharing important messages with a large audience.

Disseminate - Origin

The word disseminate comes from the Latin word “disseminare”, meaning “to scatter seeds.” Over time, the meaning evolved to describe the spreading of information or ideas, similar to how seeds are scattered.

Disseminate - Usage

Social media helps disseminate news faster than traditional platforms.

The organization works to disseminate health awareness in rural areas.

Disseminate - Synonyms

Spread, distribute, circulate, broadcast, propagate

Disseminate - Antonyms

Conceal, hide, suppress, withhold, contain

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Disseminate. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

