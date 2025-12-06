Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

READ| Word of the Day: Insouciant

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Disseminate

The word of the day is Disseminate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Disseminate

Disseminate means to spread or distribute information, ideas, or knowledge widely. It is often used when referring to sharing important messages with a large audience.

Disseminate - Origin

The word disseminate comes from the Latin word “disseminare”, meaning “to scatter seeds.” Over time, the meaning evolved to describe the spreading of information or ideas, similar to how seeds are scattered.