GATE 2026 Eligibility: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 in February 2026. Candidates who are seeking admissions in reputed Indian institutions like IITs, NITs, etc. will be able to register online on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The GATE 2026 registration window will begin on August 25, 2025 and have until September 25, 2025 to register online, until further notice. Aspirants seeking admission in postgraduate courses can check their eligibility here for the GATE 2026 exams. Candidates in their third year or beyond of qualifying degrees in Engineering, Science, Arts, and more are eligible to apply for the exam.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important information of GAE 2026 exam here: