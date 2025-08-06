GATE 2026 Eligibility: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 in February 2026. Candidates who are seeking admissions in reputed Indian institutions like IITs, NITs, etc. will be able to register online on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
The GATE 2026 registration window will begin on August 25, 2025 and have until September 25, 2025 to register online, until further notice. Aspirants seeking admission in postgraduate courses can check their eligibility here for the GATE 2026 exams. Candidates in their third year or beyond of qualifying degrees in Engineering, Science, Arts, and more are eligible to apply for the exam.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important information of GAE 2026 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Registration dates
|
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Exam date
|
February 2026
|
Registration fee (per paper)
|
Regular:
With late fee:
GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Currently enrolled in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program.
- Or completed a qualifying degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.
- Hold certifications officially recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning.
- An international degree equivalent to the Indian standard of a bachelors is also valid.
The following list of professional societies and/or institutions will conduct examinations in various fields of engineering:
- The Institution of Engineers (India) (IE)
- The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)
- The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE)
- The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI)
- The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, including Polymer and Environmental Group (IIChE)
- The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM)
- The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIIE)
Candidates can find the detailed eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 exams here:
|
Degree/Program
|
Qualifying Degree/Examination
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B.E./B.Tech./B. Pharm.
|
Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology)
|
Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|
B. Arch.
|
Bachelor’s degree of Architecture (5-year course)/Naval Architecture (4-year course)/Planning (4-year course)
|
Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|
B.Sc. (Research)/B.S.
|
Bachelor’s degree in Science (Post-Diploma/4 years after 10+2)
|
Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|
Pharm. D. (after 10+2)
|
A Professional Pharmacy doctoral program of 6 years duration after 10+2 which includes 1 year of internship or residency
|
Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th/6th year or already completed
|
M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc.
|
Professional Medical degree programs - M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.V.Sc.
|
5th/6th/7th or higher semester or already completed
|
M.Sc./M.A./MCA or equivalent
|
Master’s degree in any branch of Arts/Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications or equivalent
|
Currently in the 1st year or higher or already completed
|
Int. M.E./M.Tech. (Post-B.Sc.)
|
Post-B.Sc. Integrated Master’s degree programs in Engineering/Technology (4-year program)
|
Currently in the 1st/2nd/3rd/4th year or already completed
|
Int. M.E./M.Tech./M.Pharm. or Dual Degree (after Diploma or 10+2)
|
Integrated Master’s degree program or Dual Degree program in Engineering/Technology (5-year program)
|
Currently in the 3rd/4th/5th year or already completed
|
B.Sc./B.A./B.Com.
|
Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Science/Arts/Commerce (3-year program)
|
Currently in the 3rd year or already completed
|
Int. M.Sc./Int. B.S./M.S.
|
Integrated M.Sc. or 5-year integrated B.S. - M.S. program
|
Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed
|
Professional Society Examinations (equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch.)
|
B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MoE/UPSC/AICTE (e.g. AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India and so on)
|
Completed Section A or equivalent of such professional courses
|
B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry)
|
4-year program
|
Currently in the 3rd/4th year or already completed
GATE 2026 Important Dates
Candidates must keep the following dates in mind while following up with the GATE 2026 exams:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration start date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Registration last date without late fee
|
September 25, 2025
|
Registration last date with late fee
|
October 6, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Exam date
|
February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|
GATE Result 2026 date
|
March 19, 2026
