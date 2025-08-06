CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

The final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling for engineering and pharmacy has begun. Eligible students can fill their college and course choices online at tgeapcet.nic.in until August 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be released by August 10. Students must complete option entry and report to colleges as per the schedule.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Aug 6, 2025, 16:13 IST
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling for engineering and pharmacy admissions. Students who are eligible can now fill their choices of colleges and courses online at the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

This counselling is based on the marks scored in the TG EAPCET 2025 exam.

The last date to choose options is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced on or before August 10, 2025. So, students must fill their choices on time to get a seat in their desired college. Check this article for detailed information about TS EAMCET Counselling 2025.

Click here: TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students can follow the given table for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025:

Event

Date

Final Phase Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking

August 5, 2025

Document Verification 

August 6, 2025

Web Options for Final Phase

August 6 - 7, 2025

Web Options freezing

August 7, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date

August 10, 2025 

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting

August 10 - 12, 2025

Institution Reporting

August 11 - 13, 2025

Joining Details by Colleges

August 14, 2025

How to Complete TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Option Enter Process?

Students who are taking part in the final round of TS EAMCET counselling 2025 can follow these simple steps to choose their colleges and courses online:

  • Go to the Official Website: Visit tgeapcet.nic.in.

  • Login to Your Account: Click on the “Candidates Login” link. Then enter your Login ID, password, and OTP sent to your mobile number.

  • Take a Printout of the Manual Form: Download and print the manual option entry form. This will help you plan your college and course choices without mistakes.

  • Fill the Manual Form First: Write your preferred college codes, branch codes, and district codes on the form. This will make online entry easier.

  • Check the Latest List of Colleges: Download the updated list of all colleges, branches, and districts from the website before entering your options.

  • Enter Your Options Online: Now go back to the website and enter your college/course preferences in the order you like most.

  • Modify Anytime Before Deadline: Change or edit your choices as many times as you want, but only before the last date.

