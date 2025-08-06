TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling for engineering and pharmacy admissions. Students who are eligible can now fill their choices of colleges and courses online at the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

This counselling is based on the marks scored in the TG EAPCET 2025 exam.

The last date to choose options is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced on or before August 10, 2025. So, students must fill their choices on time to get a seat in their desired college. Check this article for detailed information about TS EAMCET Counselling 2025.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students can follow the given table for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: