TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling for engineering and pharmacy admissions. Students who are eligible can now fill their choices of colleges and courses online at the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
This counselling is based on the marks scored in the TG EAPCET 2025 exam.
The last date to choose options is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced on or before August 10, 2025. So, students must fill their choices on time to get a seat in their desired college. Check this article for detailed information about TS EAMCET Counselling 2025.
Click here: TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Students can follow the given table for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025:
Event
Date
Final Phase Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking
August 5, 2025
Document Verification
August 6, 2025
Web Options for Final Phase
August 6 - 7, 2025
Web Options freezing
August 7, 2025
Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date
August 10, 2025
Fee Payment and Self-Reporting
August 10 - 12, 2025
Institution Reporting
August 11 - 13, 2025
Joining Details by Colleges
August 14, 2025
How to Complete TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Option Enter Process?
Students who are taking part in the final round of TS EAMCET counselling 2025 can follow these simple steps to choose their colleges and courses online:
Go to the Official Website: Visit tgeapcet.nic.in.
Login to Your Account: Click on the “Candidates Login” link. Then enter your Login ID, password, and OTP sent to your mobile number.
Take a Printout of the Manual Form: Download and print the manual option entry form. This will help you plan your college and course choices without mistakes.
Fill the Manual Form First: Write your preferred college codes, branch codes, and district codes on the form. This will make online entry easier.
Check the Latest List of Colleges: Download the updated list of all colleges, branches, and districts from the website before entering your options.
Enter Your Options Online: Now go back to the website and enter your college/course preferences in the order you like most.
Modify Anytime Before Deadline: Change or edit your choices as many times as you want, but only before the last date.
