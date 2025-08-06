MP BArch 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment OUT at dte.mponline.gov.in; Download Status Here

MP BArch 2025: The seat allotment list for BArch admissions 2025 in Madhya Pradesh is now available. Until August 10, candidates who took the NATA or JEE Main paper 2 test can obtain their allotment letter from the official website, dte.mponline.gov.in.

Selected candidates must physically report to their respective institute for document verification and admission confirmation after downloading the letter. A guardian may report with the required paperwork if the candidate is unable to attend. Beginning on August 11, all students who were accepted into this initial counseling round are qualified to take part in the institutional level round. The DTE MP will conduct a third round of counseling if there are still open seats following this round. Securing a BArch seat in the state depends on this procedure.