MP BArch 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment OUT at dte.mponline.gov.in; Download Status Here

MP BArch 2025: The seat allotment list for BArch admissions 2025 in Madhya Pradesh is now available. Until August 10, candidates who took the NATA or JEE Main paper 2 test can obtain their allotment letter from the official website, dte.mponline.gov.in.
Selected candidates must physically report to their respective institute for document verification and admission confirmation after downloading the letter. A guardian may report with the required paperwork if the candidate is unable to attend. Beginning on August 11, all students who were accepted into this initial counseling round are qualified to take part in the institutional level round. The DTE MP will conduct a third round of counseling if there are still open seats following this round. Securing a BArch seat in the state depends on this procedure.
MP BArch seat allotment schedule
Below is the whole counseling schedule for MP BArch counseling.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Download of seat allotment letter
|
August 6-10
|
Institutional level round
|
August 11-13
|
Round 3
|
August 14
Steps To Check The MP BArch 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the The MP BArch 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:
-
Visit the official website: Go to dte.mponline.gov.in, the Directorate of Technical Education's (DTE) MP official website.
-
Locate the link for allocation: Locate and click the link for the BArch 2025 round 1 seat distribution.
-
Enter your information to log in: In the required fields, type your password, date of birth, and roll number.
-
Send in and see your outcome: To see the status of your seat assignment on the screen, click the submit button.
-
Download the allocation letter: To obtain your official allotment letter, click the download link when your results are shown.
-
Print the document: After downloading, print a copy of the allotment letter for use during the college reporting process.
-
Report to your allotted college: Carry this letter and other necessary documents to the college for physical verification by the deadline.
Related Stories
Candidates can register tomorrow if they have filed for seats with institutional preference. The process of assigning seats to these pupils will continue until August 14.
The designated institute has a set amount of time to revoke an MP BArch allocation. Students should visit the help line center with all of their counseling-related paperwork if the college does not rescind their enrollment within the allotted time.
Also Read:
MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Exam Final Answer Key OUT cetcell.mahacet.org; Download here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation