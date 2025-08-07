AILET 2025 Applications Begin Today, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Until November 10

AILET 2026 Applications: NLU Delhi will begin the AILET 2026 online application today, August 7, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test, NLU Delhi can visit the official website today to register and apply
According to the schedule released, AILET 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025. The application process will begin today, August 7 and the last date to submit the applications is November 10, 2025. Students interested in taking the law exams must make sure they register and apply before the last date.
AILET 2026 application will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Students can also apply through the direct link given here.
AILET 2026 Important Dates
Check the schedule for AILET 2026 here
Events
Dates
AILET 2026 Applications begin
August 7, 2025
Last date to apply
November 10, 2025
AILET 2026 Exam date
December 154, 2025 (2 PM to 4 PM)
AILET 2026 Application Process
The AILET 2026 online application is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2026
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save the application and submit
