AILET 2025 Applications Begin Today, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Until November 10

AILET 2026 applications begin today. Candidates can register and apply through the link on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in until November 10, 2025

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 10:37 IST
AILET 2026 Applications: NLU Delhi will begin the AILET 2026 online application today, August 7, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test, NLU Delhi can visit the official website today to register and apply

According to the schedule released, AILET 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025. The application process will begin today, August 7 and the last date to submit the applications is November 10, 2025. Students interested in taking the law exams must make sure they register and apply before the last date.

AILET 2026 application will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Students can also apply through the direct link given here.

AILET 2026 Application - Click Here (Available Soon)

AILET 2026 Important Dates

Check the schedule for AILET 2026 here

Events

Dates

AILET 2026 Applications begin

August 7, 2025

Last date to apply

November 10, 2025

AILET 2026 Exam date

December 154, 2025 (2 PM to 4 PM)

AILET 2026 Application Process

The AILET 2026 online application is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2026

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save the application and submit


