AILET 2025 Applications Begin Today, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Until November 10

AILET 2026 Applications: NLU Delhi will begin the AILET 2026 online application today, August 7, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test, NLU Delhi can visit the official website today to register and apply

According to the schedule released, AILET 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025. The application process will begin today, August 7 and the last date to submit the applications is November 10, 2025. Students interested in taking the law exams must make sure they register and apply before the last date.

AILET 2026 application will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Students can also apply through the direct link given here.

AILET 2026 Application - Click Here (Available Soon)

AILET 2026 Important Dates

Check the schedule for AILET 2026 here