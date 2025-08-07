You Have Sniper Vision if You Can Find the Word ‘VILLA’ in 8 Seconds!

A word puzzle is an exciting word game that comprises a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills.

Are you highly skilled at solving word puzzles?

Now, test your vocabulary and attentiveness with this word puzzle challenge!

Word Puzzle: Find the Word “VILLA”

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

Hidden in the letter grid is the word “VILLA” that is hiding in plain sight.