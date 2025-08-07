You Have Sniper Vision if You Can Find the Word ‘VILLA’ in 8 Seconds!

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Word Puzzle: Readers with sniper vision can find the word “VILLA” in 8 seconds. Are you one of those highly observant readers? Test the sharpness of your eyes now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 7, 2025, 20:21 IST
Find the word "VILLA"
Find the word "VILLA"

A word puzzle is an exciting word game that comprises a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. 

This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills.

Are you highly skilled at solving word puzzles? 

Now, test your vocabulary and attentiveness with this word puzzle challenge! 

Word Puzzle: Find the Word “VILLA”

Find villa

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

Hidden in the letter grid is the word “VILLA” that is hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for the puzzle solvers is to find the word in 8 seconds.

Can you find the word within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Word puzzle challenges are an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.

The hidden word will be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.

The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

Have you spotted the hidden word?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any format in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the hidden word within the time limit?

Congratulations if you have spotted the hidden word. You have the sharpest eyes and the most intelligent mind.

Some readers who are still searching for the answer can find it below.

Word Puzzle: Solution

The word "VILLA" can be spotted appearing in a reverse sequence on the fifth column.

find villa solved

Before you leave, attempt another interesting puzzle challenge below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

