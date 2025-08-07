UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Who is Lip-Bu Tan? Check the Education, Career and Awards of Intel's CEO

Lip-Bu Tan is a tech industry leader and venture capitalist, currently serving as CEO of Intel. Known for his work at Cadence Design Systems and Walden International, he has shaped the semiconductor world through innovation and investment. His career reflects deep expertise and global influence in high-tech business.

ByKriti Barua
Aug 7, 2025, 19:44 IST

Lip-Bu Tan is a well-known figure in the technology and venture capital industries. Born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore, he is now the CEO of Intel Corporation, one of the world's largest chipmakers. He took over the role in March 2025, bringing decades of experience in semiconductors and business leadership. 

Before joining Intel, Tan was the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, where he led the company through significant growth and expansion. He also founded Walden International, a global venture capital firm that has backed many successful tech startups.

Tan is famous for his deep knowledge of the chip industry and his bold investments in high-tech companies. He has received several awards for his work, including the Robert N. Noyce Award and recognition from Forbes.

In this article, we'll take a look at Lip-Bu Tan's education, career journey, and the awards that highlight his impact on the tech world.

Who is Lip-Bu Tan?

Lip-Bu Tan: Remaking Our Company for the Future - Intel Newsroom

Source: Intel Newsroom

Lip-Bu Tan is an American business executive and venture capitalist who serves as the CEO of Intel Corporation. He was appointed to this position in March 2025. 

Before joining Intel, he was widely recognised for his tenure as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021, as well as for founding the venture capital firm Walden International.

Early Life & Education

Tan was born in 1959 in Muar, Johor, in the Federation of Malaya (now Malaysia). His father was the chief editor of a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, and his mother was a teacher. 

He graduated from Nanyang University in Singapore with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. 

He then moved to the United States, where he earned a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Career

Tan began his career in the engineering sector, holding management positions at EDS Nuclear and ECHO Energy before transitioning into venture capital.

In 1987, he founded Walden International, a venture capital firm with over $5 billion under management. He has also been a founding managing partner of Celesta Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures.

From 2009 to 2021, he served as the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a company he is credited with reinventing and leading to significant growth. 

During his tenure, Cadence's stock surged by 3,200%, and it became a key player in the chip design software industry, securing Apple as a major client. His leadership at Cadence earned him the 2022 Robert N. Noyce Award, the semiconductor industry's highest honour. 

In March 2025, he was appointed CEO of Intel Corporation. Tan has also served on the boards of companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Schneider Electric, and SoftBank.

Personal Life

Tan is an American citizen and resides in Piedmont, California, with his wife, Ysa Loo. They have two adult children.

Conclusion

Lip-Bu Tan's career is a testament to his ability to blend technical knowledge with strategic business leadership. 

From founding a successful venture capital firm to steering a major technology company to new heights, his influence on the semiconductor and broader technology industries is undeniable. 

He is recognised as a visionary leader who has played a crucial role in shaping the modern tech landscape.

