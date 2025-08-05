RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Release Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Expected Date and Time, Official Announcement Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025 result will be announced online soon. The link to download the PGCET scorecard will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the results students must visit the official website and login using the CET number.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2025, 11:34 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 results this week. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website. 

Once announced, the link to check the Karnataka PGCET 2025 result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It must be noted that the results will be issued separately for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number. Keep visiting this page for latest updates on Karnataka PGCET 2025 results

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Expected Date and Time

The date and time for the release of the Karnatala PGCET 2025 result are yet to be confirmed by officials. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams were conducted on June 22, 2025. It is expected that the Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the PGCET 2025 results in the coming days. 

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result

The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 will be made available on the official website of KEA. To check the results, students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the Admission section and click on the PGCET link

Step 4: Click on the result link provided

Step 5: Enter the CET number

Step 6: The PGCET result will be displayed

Step 7: Download the scorecard for further reference

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Scorecard Details

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling will be made live on the official website soon. The scorecard will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam session
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks scored
  • Qualifying status

