Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Release Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Expected Date and Time, Official Announcement Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 results this week. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the link to check the Karnataka PGCET 2025 result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It must be noted that the results will be issued separately for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number. Keep visiting this page for latest updates on Karnataka PGCET 2025 results

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Expected Date and Time

The date and time for the release of the Karnatala PGCET 2025 result are yet to be confirmed by officials. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams were conducted on June 22, 2025. It is expected that the Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the PGCET 2025 results in the coming days.