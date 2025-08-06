CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis for 6 August 2025 is provided here. The overall difficulty level of the exam is easy to moderate, with the number of good attempts ranging from 157 to 177. Stay tuned to this article to get latest updates on the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam, including detailed paper reviews, candidates' reactions, difficulty levels, good attempts, important topics, expected cut off marks and more.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 6, 2025, 13:15 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The shift 1 of SSC Stenographer 2025 has come to an end. The detailed paper review is provided here.
  • SSC Stenographer exam is scheduled for August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 Steno Grade C and D posts.
  • Get the detailed SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025 including section-wise difficulty level, good attempts and topics asked here.

 

SSC Stenographer 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam today, August 6, to fill 1,590 vacancies. The exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts daily until August 8, across various exam centres nationwide. The first shift conducted from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a total exam duration of 2 hours. Test-takers found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level. The General Knowledge (GK) section was a bit challenging, with around 7 to 8 questions based on current affairs. Reasoning section was a bit tricky and time-consuming, while English section was easy.

Prospective candidates must be curious to know the overall difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut-off. This article provides real-time updates and a detailed paper review to help them stay informed.  The SSC Stenographer exam analysis provides insights into the number of questions asked from each topic, section-wise difficulty level, and memory-based questions. This analysis is especially useful for candidates appearing in later shifts to fine-tune their last-minute strategy.

SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025

A detailed SSC Stenographer 2025 exam analysis is provided here after we received feedback from test takers. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. This analysis is crucial as it helps aspirants understand the overall structure, types of questions asked, and section-wise trends. It also helps them estimate their chances of qualifying. Meanwhile, you can check the previous year SSC Stenographer exam analysis below.

Sections

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

English Language

Easy

85-93

General Intelligence or Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

35-37

General Awareness

Moderate

35-40

Overall

Easy to Moderate

157-177

SSC Stenographer Difficulty Level

The shift 1 of SSC Stenographer 6 August 2025 exam has ended. Aspirants found English section the easiest and GK section difficult. We have provided the section-wise difficulty level here as soon as we got in touch with the test-takers. 

Also, check:

Steps to Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025

If you're appearing for the exam on August 7 or 8 and haven’t downloaded your admit card yet, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage

3. Click on the ‘Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025’ link

4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

5. Verify the details and click Submit

6. Download and take a printout of the admit card

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 6, 2025, 13:15 IST

    SSC Stenographer 2025 Live: Reasoning Topics Asked

    • Similarities & Differences
    • Space Visualization
    • Problem-Solving
    • Analysis, Judgement
    • Decision Making
    • Visual Memory
    • Discriminating Observation
    • Coding-Decoding
    • Puzzle
    • Venn Diagram
    • Direction & Distance
    • Blood Relation
    • Order & Ranking
    • Number Series
    • Verbal Reasoning
    • Non-Verbal Reasoning
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:43 IST

    SSC Steno 2025 English Topics Asked

    Following are the topics that will be asked in the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam as per the latest syllabus prescribed by the commission:

    • Reading Comprehension
    • Synonyms & Antonyms
    • Fill in the Blanks
    • Spellings
    • Phrases & Idiom Meaning
    • Active & Passive Voice
    • Direct & Indirect Speech
    • Para Jumble & Sentence Jumble
    • Phrase Replacement/ Sentence Correction
    • Error Spotting
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:39 IST

    SSC Stenographer 2025 Analysis: GK Topics Asked

    As per SSC Stenographer Syllabus, listed below are the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam:

    • Static Awareness
    • Current Affairs
    • Science & Technology
    • History
    • Culture
    • Geography
    • Economic scene
    • General polity
    • Scientific research
    • Indian constitution
    • Sports
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:16 IST

    SSC Stenographer Good Attempts 2025 Section-wise

    The overall good attempts in the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam range from 157 to 177. The higher the number of good attempts, the higher the cut-off will be.

  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:11 IST

    SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 6 August 2025, Shift 1

    Test-takers found SSC Stenographer 2025 exam easy to moderate. The GK section was a bit challenging. 

  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:05 IST

    SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025 Candidates' Feedback

    Aspirants who appeared for SSC Stenographer Shift 1 reported the overall difficulty level as easy to moderate. The General Knowledge (GK) section was a bit challenging, with around 7 to 8 questions based on current affairs. The Reasoning section was somewhat tricky, while the easiest topic in the English section was synonyms and antonyms.

    Aspirants who are yet to appear for the exam are advised to check the list of Synonyms and Antonyms that are likely to be asked in SSC exams.

  • Aug 6, 2025, 11:59 IST

    SSC Steno 2025 Live: Marking Scheme

    As per the latest SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern, the marking scheme is as follows:

    • Correct answer: +1 mark
    • Incorrect answer: -0.25 marks
    • Unanswered answer: 0
  • Aug 6, 2025, 11:38 IST

    SSC Stenographer 2025 Live: What is Tier 1 Exam Pattern?

    SSC Stenographer exam is conducted in two stages: CBT and Skill Test. The Tier 1 exam comprises 200 objective type questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. 

    Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration
    General Awareness 50 50 120 minutes (2 hours)
    General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50
    English Language & Comprehension 100 100
    Total 200 200
  • Aug 6, 2025, 11:02 IST

    SSC Stenographer 6 August 2025, Shift 1 Ended

    The shift 1 of SSC Steno exam concluded at 11 am. The detailed SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 6 August 2025 will soon be provided here.

  • Aug 6, 2025, 10:49 IST

    How to Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card at ssc.gov.in?

    The commission has released the admit card for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to download your hall ticket:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'admit card' tab.

    Step 3: Click on the 'SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Link'.

    Step 4: Enter your registration number and password.

    Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out. 

  • Aug 6, 2025, 10:40 IST

    SSC Stenographer 2025 Live: Documents to Carry

    As per official guidelines, candidates must carry the following documents:

    • A printed admit card
    • A valid photo ID proof
    • A recent passport-size photograph
  • Aug 6, 2025, 10:39 IST

    SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Begins

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam2025 today at various centers nationwide. It will continue till August 8. Thousands of candidates are appearing for the exam, aiming to get recruited for Steno Grade C and D posts. Stay tuned with us as we bring you live updates on candidate feedback, expert analysis, and more.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
