SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC Stenographer 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam today, August 6, to fill 1,590 vacancies. The exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts daily until August 8, across various exam centres nationwide. The first shift conducted from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a total exam duration of 2 hours. Test-takers found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level. The General Knowledge (GK) section was a bit challenging, with around 7 to 8 questions based on current affairs. Reasoning section was a bit tricky and time-consuming, while English section was easy.

Prospective candidates must be curious to know the overall difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut-off. This article provides real-time updates and a detailed paper review to help them stay informed. The SSC Stenographer exam analysis provides insights into the number of questions asked from each topic, section-wise difficulty level, and memory-based questions. This analysis is especially useful for candidates appearing in later shifts to fine-tune their last-minute strategy.

SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2025

A detailed SSC Stenographer 2025 exam analysis is provided here after we received feedback from test takers. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. This analysis is crucial as it helps aspirants understand the overall structure, types of questions asked, and section-wise trends. It also helps them estimate their chances of qualifying. Meanwhile, you can check the previous year SSC Stenographer exam analysis below.

Sections Difficulty Level Good Attempts English Language Easy 85-93 General Intelligence or Reasoning Easy to Moderate 35-37 General Awareness Moderate 35-40 Overall Easy to Moderate 157-177

SSC Stenographer Difficulty Level

The shift 1 of SSC Stenographer 6 August 2025 exam has ended. Aspirants found English section the easiest and GK section difficult. We have provided the section-wise difficulty level here as soon as we got in touch with the test-takers.

Sections Difficulty Level English Language Easy General Intelligence or Reasoning Easy to Moderate General Awareness Moderate Overall Easy to Moderate

Also, check:

Steps to Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025

If you're appearing for the exam on August 7 or 8 and haven’t downloaded your admit card yet, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage

3. Click on the ‘Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025’ link

4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

5. Verify the details and click Submit

6. Download and take a printout of the admit card