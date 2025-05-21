UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer Syllabus comprises three sections, namely, English, General Awareness and Reasoning Ability. Candidates planning to appear for the SSC Steno tier 1 exam, scheduled for August 6 to 8, must be well-versed with the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Find the detailed subject-wise syllabus here along with the SSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF in English and Hindi here.

Meenu Solanki
Aug 5, 2025, 13:50 IST
SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

SSC Stenographer Syllabus is outlined by the Staff Selection Commission in its official notification. The commission conducts the SSC Stenographer exam every year to recruit candidates for Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ posts in various central government ministries, departments, and offices. This year is no different. The Tier 1 exam will be held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam must be well-versed with the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to build an effective strategy and crack the exam with ease.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus covers three important sections — General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. In this article, we’ve provided the complete subject-wise syllabus, latest exam pattern, and skill test details to help candidates plan their preparation smartly and attempt the exam with confidence.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issued official notification for SSC Stenographer 2025 exam. The exam is scheduled to be held from 6th to 8th August. To score high in the exam, aspirants must acquaint themselves with the subject-wise syllabus and understand the exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer 2025

Posts

Grade C & D Stenographers

Exam Level

National

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Number of Questions

200

Negative Marking

0.50

SSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF

The commission issues SSC Stenographer Syllabus in both Hindi and English. You can check and download the syllabus via the direct link provided below.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF Download

Subject-Wise SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025

SSC Steno Syllabus comprises three subjects, namely, General Awareness, English and Reasoning. This comprehensive syllabus is designed to assess aspirants' knowledge in the subjects required for Stenographer Grade C and D posts.

SSC Steno Syllabus 2025 Reasoning

This section tests critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed for Stenographer (Grade C and D) posts. SSC Stenographer Reasoning Syllabus includes topics from both verbal and non-verbal reasoning. A total of 50 questions carrying 50 marks will be asked from this section. Refer to the table below to know the list of topics covered under the SSC Steno Reasoning Syllabus.

Analogies

Visual memory

Similarities and differences

Discriminating

Space visualization

Observation

Problem-solving

Relationship concepts

Analysis

Arithmetical reasoning

Judgment

Verbal and figure classification

Blood Relation

Arithmetical number series

Decision-making

Non-verbal series etc

SSC Stenographer GK Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Syllabus of General Awareness tests your knowledge of current events, general knowledge, and basic facts about General Science. A total of 50 multiple-choice questions will be asked from this section. Check the syllabus for SSC Steno GK below:

  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • Static GK
  • General Polity including the Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc

SSC Stenographer Syllabus for English Language and Comprehension

This is one most important sections in the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam as it includes the highest number of questions — 100 in total. It is designed to test the candidates’ proficiency and understanding of English language.

Grammar

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the blanks

Vocabulary

Articles

Tenses

Subject-verb agreement

Unseen passages

Verb

Antonyms and Synonyms

Error correction

Sentence rearrangement

SSC Stenographer 2025 Skill Test Details

After qualifying the CBT exam, shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear for typing test. It is qualifying in nature and meant to check candidates’ typing speed and accuracy. In this test, candidates will be dictated a passage which they must transcribe within the allotted time. The dictation speed differs for Steno Grade C and D posts.

  • For Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 800 words in 80 words per minute
  • For Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 1000 words in 100 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Dictation Speed and Duration (Grade C & D)

For better clarity, take a look at the table below to know SSC Steno Dictation Speed and Time for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D:

Post

Language

Dictation Speed

Dictation Time

Grade C

English

100 w.p.m.

10 minutes

Grade D

English

80 w.p.m.

10 minutes

Transcription Time & Language Options

After dictation, candidates will be asked to transcribe it on a computer within the following time limits:

Post

Language

Transcription Time (on Computer)

Grade C

English

50 minutes

Hindi

65 minutes

Grade D

English

40 minutes

Hindi

55 minutes

How to Cover SSC Steno Syllabus?

  1. Go through the SSC Stenographer Syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly. Understand the paper pattern, marking scheme and types of topics being covered.
  2. Jot down the topics you are strong and weak in. Based on it, create a study plan and allocate more hours to subjects you are weak in.
  3. The maximum number of questions will be asked from English section. Hence, practice English comprehension and grammar questions daily.
  4. Focus more on General Awareness and Reasoning, as these are scoring sections.
  5. Regularly solve SSC Stenographer previous year papers and mock tests for revision.

