SSC Stenographer Syllabus is outlined by the Staff Selection Commission in its official notification. The commission conducts the SSC Stenographer exam every year to recruit candidates for Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ posts in various central government ministries, departments, and offices. This year is no different. The Tier 1 exam will be held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam must be well-versed with the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to build an effective strategy and crack the exam with ease. SSC Stenographer Syllabus covers three important sections — General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. In this article, we’ve provided the complete subject-wise syllabus, latest exam pattern, and skill test details to help candidates plan their preparation smartly and attempt the exam with confidence.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission issued official notification for SSC Stenographer 2025 exam. The exam is scheduled to be held from 6th to 8th August. To score high in the exam, aspirants must acquaint themselves with the subject-wise syllabus and understand the exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy. SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Highlights Organization Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name SSC Stenographer 2025 Posts Grade C & D Stenographers Exam Level National Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of Questions 200 Negative Marking 0.50 SSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF The commission issues SSC Stenographer Syllabus in both Hindi and English. You can check and download the syllabus via the direct link provided below.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF Download Subject-Wise SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 SSC Steno Syllabus comprises three subjects, namely, General Awareness, English and Reasoning. This comprehensive syllabus is designed to assess aspirants' knowledge in the subjects required for Stenographer Grade C and D posts. SSC Steno Syllabus 2025 Reasoning This section tests critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed for Stenographer (Grade C and D) posts. SSC Stenographer Reasoning Syllabus includes topics from both verbal and non-verbal reasoning. A total of 50 questions carrying 50 marks will be asked from this section. Refer to the table below to know the list of topics covered under the SSC Steno Reasoning Syllabus. Analogies Visual memory Similarities and differences Discriminating Space visualization Observation Problem-solving Relationship concepts Analysis Arithmetical reasoning Judgment Verbal and figure classification Blood Relation Arithmetical number series Decision-making Non-verbal series etc

SSC Stenographer GK Syllabus SSC Stenographer Syllabus of General Awareness tests your knowledge of current events, general knowledge, and basic facts about General Science. A total of 50 multiple-choice questions will be asked from this section. Check the syllabus for SSC Steno GK below: Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

Static GK

This is one most important sections in the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam as it includes the highest number of questions — 100 in total. It is designed to test the candidates' proficiency and understanding of English language. Grammar Idioms and Phrases Fill in the blanks Vocabulary Articles Tenses Subject-verb agreement Unseen passages Verb Antonyms and Synonyms Error correction Sentence rearrangement

Learn Opposite Words in English here. SSC Stenographer 2025 Skill Test Details After qualifying the CBT exam, shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear for typing test. It is qualifying in nature and meant to check candidates’ typing speed and accuracy. In this test, candidates will be dictated a passage which they must transcribe within the allotted time. The dictation speed differs for Steno Grade C and D posts. For Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 800 words in 80 words per minute

For Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 1000 words in 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) Dictation Speed and Duration (Grade C & D) For better clarity, take a look at the table below to know SSC Steno Dictation Speed and Time for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D: Post Language Dictation Speed Dictation Time Grade C English 100 w.p.m. 10 minutes Grade D English 80 w.p.m. 10 minutes