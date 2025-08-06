Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Form for Round 1 Starts at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling. Candidates can visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com to fill their choices online till August 7, 2025. Candidates must deposit the security payment as it is deemed mandatory.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: