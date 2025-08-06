CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Form for Round 1 Starts at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:SMS Medical College, Jaipur has started Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling. Candidates can complete this online at rajugneet2025.com until August 7, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 6, 2025, 19:39 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling starts.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling starts.
Register for Result Updates

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling. Candidates can visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com to fill their choices online till August 7, 2025. Candidates must deposit the security payment as it is deemed mandatory. 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview

Details 

Event name 

Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Board name 

SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

rajugneet2025.com

State 

Rajasthan 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Registration last date 

August 7, 2025

Courses 

MBBS
BDS

Seat allotment release 

August 10, 2025

College report date 

August 11 - 14, 2025

Security deposit per quota

Government: INR 50,000

Management: INR 2L

NRI: INR 5L 

BDS: INR 10,000

Seat matrix

MBBS seats: 5,668

BDS seats: 1,442

Also Read:

GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria – Check Qualification, Age & More

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: UPMSP Supplementary Result Date and Time Here

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised; Check New Important Dates, Admissions and Classes Details

How to FIll Choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Choices’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your Registration ID and Password
  4. In the candidate dashboard, verify your details
  5. Pay the security deposit depending on your quota
  6. Press on ‘Fill Choices’ and order your preferred colleges and/or courses
  7. Lock your choices
  8. Check the details and submit the form
  9. Download the form and payment receipt for future reference 

Related Stories

Also Read:

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: MH CET UG Round 1 Merit List Release Today at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Your Counselling Status Here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT, Check Details, Direct Link to Result Here

COMEDK 2025: Round 2 Counselling Schedule OUT at comedk.org; Check Important Dates here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News