Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Form for Round 1 Starts at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling. Candidates can visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com to fill their choices online till August 7, 2025. Candidates must deposit the security payment as it is deemed mandatory.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajugneet2025.com
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Registration last date
|
August 7, 2025
|
Courses
|
MBBS
|
Seat allotment release
|
August 10, 2025
|
College report date
|
August 11 - 14, 2025
|
Security deposit per quota
|
Government: INR 50,000
Management: INR 2L
NRI: INR 5L
BDS: INR 10,000
|
Seat matrix
|
MBBS seats: 5,668
BDS seats: 1,442
How to FIll Choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com
- On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Choices’ link
- In the log in window, enter your Registration ID and Password
- In the candidate dashboard, verify your details
- Pay the security deposit depending on your quota
- Press on ‘Fill Choices’ and order your preferred colleges and/or courses
- Lock your choices
- Check the details and submit the form
- Download the form and payment receipt for future reference
