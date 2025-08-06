CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: UPMSP Supplementary Result Date and Time Here

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on upresults.nic.in. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker, UMANG App and website, and SMS. Candidates will need their UPMSP roll number and school code to check their results online.

Aug 6, 2025, 14:11 IST
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon.
UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. The results will be displayed on the official result portal at upresults.nic.in. Candidates can get official notifications from the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board Compartment Result 2025 will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG App and website, alongside being available offline via SMS. candidates who appeared for the UP Board exams 2025 will need to keep their hall tickets readily available to check their results online using their UP Board Result 2025 roll number and school code.

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries all the necessary details of UP Board Supplementary Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

UP Board Supplementary Examination 2025

Board name 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Result name 

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

upmsp.edu.in

Result website 

upresults.nic.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Category 

Supplementary/ Compartment 

Exam date 

July 26, 2025

Exam shift 

Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM

Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM

Classes 

10

12

Result date 

August 2025

Log in credentials 

UP Board Result 2025 Roll number

School code

GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria – Check Qualification, Age & More

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT, Check Details, Direct Link to Result Here

How to Check UP Board Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their UP Board Supplementary Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘RESULS’ tab
  3. Click on the link for 
    1. Class 10: ‘UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025’
    2. Class 12: ‘UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025’
  4. In the log in window, enter your UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Roll number and school code 
  5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button
  6. UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 will appear 
  7. Check your details and download for future reference

