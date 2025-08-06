UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: UPMSP Supplementary Result Date and Time Here

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. The results will be displayed on the official result portal at upresults.nic.in. Candidates can get official notifications from the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Compartment Result 2025 will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG App and website, alongside being available offline via SMS. candidates who appeared for the UP Board exams 2025 will need to keep their hall tickets readily available to check their results online using their UP Board Result 2025 roll number and school code.

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries all the necessary details of UP Board Supplementary Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: