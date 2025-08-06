UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: UPMSP Supplementary Result Date and Time Here

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. The results will be displayed on the official result portal at upresults.nic.in. Candidates can get official notifications from the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in.
The UP Board Compartment Result 2025 will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG App and website, alongside being available offline via SMS. candidates who appeared for the UP Board exams 2025 will need to keep their hall tickets readily available to check their results online using their UP Board Result 2025 roll number and school code.
UP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries all the necessary details of UP Board Supplementary Class 10th, 12th Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
UP Board Supplementary Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|
Result name
|
UP Board Supplementary Result 2025
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Result website
|
upresults.nic.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Category
|
Supplementary/ Compartment
|
Exam date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Exam shift
|
Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
Result date
|
August 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
UP Board Result 2025 Roll number
School code
How to Check UP Board Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their UP Board Supplementary Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘RESULS’ tab
- Click on the link for
- Class 10: ‘UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025’
- Class 12: ‘UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025’
- In the log in window, enter your UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Roll number and school code
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button
- UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
