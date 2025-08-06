UPSC Launches Email Alerts to Boost Institutional Engagement and Candidate Outreach in Recruitment

UPSC Institutional Outreach via Email Alerts: The information regarding the UPSC’s new email alert service was published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). According to PIB, the UPSC’s new email alert service represents a progressive step toward better candidate engagement and institutional collaboration in public sector recruitment. By notifying educational and professional organizations directly. The Commission while continuing to expand digital outreach, also aims to ensure broader access, attract meritorious applicants, and reduce inefficiencies in filling critical Group A & B posts. Institutions are encouraged to subscribe via ra‑upsc@gov.in and play a proactive role in connecting eligible candidates to national opportunities.

Significance of UPSC’s Institutional Outreach

This initiative will help institutions as well as Government Ministries and Departments to recruit candidates as per their requirement by requesting the UPSC to start a recruitment drive. UPSC can check whether two or more institutions can be clubbed for the recruitment drive.