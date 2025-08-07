This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 7? Each date holds moments that shaped our world.

On August 7, several significant events took place. In 1782, George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, later known as the Purple Heart—this date now marks Purple Heart Day in the U.S.

In 1942, U.S. Marines landed on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands, marking the beginning of the first major American offensive in the Pacific during World War II.

On August 7, 1947, Thor Heyerdahl's Kon‑Tiki raft reached Raroia after a 101‑day ocean voyage to prove ancient peoples could cross the Pacific. In 1960, Côte d'Ivoire gained independence from France.

In this article, we'll share more stories, context, and reflections on why August 7 continues to resonate in history.