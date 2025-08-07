This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 7? Each date holds moments that shaped our world.
On August 7, several significant events took place. In 1782, George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, later known as the Purple Heart—this date now marks Purple Heart Day in the U.S.
In 1942, U.S. Marines landed on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands, marking the beginning of the first major American offensive in the Pacific during World War II.
On August 7, 1947, Thor Heyerdahl's Kon‑Tiki raft reached Raroia after a 101‑day ocean voyage to prove ancient peoples could cross the Pacific. In 1960, Côte d'Ivoire gained independence from France.
What Happened on This Day—August 07?
1782 – George Washington Creates the Purple Heart
- On August 7, 1782, General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit.
- It was awarded for bravery during the American Revolutionary War.
- The award later became known as the Purple Heart.
- Today, the U.S. honours soldiers wounded or killed in combat on Purple Heart Day.
1909 – First All-Female Cross-Country Road Trip Ends
- On this day, 22-year-old Alice Huyler Ramsey completed a cross-country drive with three friends.
- They drove from New York to San Francisco in a Maxwell touring car.
- It took 59 days to complete the journey.
- Roads were rough, signs were few, and they handled repairs themselves.
- It was the first coast-to-coast drive by women in U.S. history.
1912 – Teddy Roosevelt Nominated as Bull Moose Candidate
- The Progressive Party nominated Theodore Roosevelt for U.S. President.
- The party was formed by Republicans unhappy with President Taft.
- Their platform supported women's suffrage, direct election of senators, and social reforms.
- Roosevelt became known as the "Bull Moose" candidate.
1942 – U.S. Forces Invade Guadalcanal
- The U.S. Marines landed on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.
- This was the first major U.S. offensive in the Pacific during World War II.
- The Japanese had begun building an airfield on the island.
- The battle was long and marked a turning point in the Pacific War.
1947 – Kon-Tiki Raft Completes 4,300-Mile Journey
- Thor Heyerdahl's raft, the Kon-Tiki, reached Raroia in the Pacific Ocean.
- The journey took 101 days and covered 4,300 miles from Peru.
- Heyerdahl wanted to prove ancient South Americans could have sailed to Polynesia.
- The successful trip supported his theory of ancient ocean travel.
1953 – Eisenhower Signs Refugee Relief Act
- President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Refugee Relief Act of 1953.
- It allowed more visas for refugees escaping communist regimes.
- Thousands of families were resettled in the U.S., including survivors of labour camps.
1956 – Explosions Kill Over 1,000 in Colombia
- In Cali, Colombia, seven army ammunition trucks exploded.
- Over 1,000 people were killed, and thousands were injured.
- The explosion followed a truck stop by a convoy carrying dynamite.
- The cause of the disaster remains unknown.
1959 – U.S. Launches Satellite That Photographs Earth
- The satellite Explorer 6 was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- It was nicknamed the "Paddlewheel" satellite.
- It sent back one of the first images of Earth from space.
- It showed clouds and Earth's surface from 17,000 miles away.
1960 – Côte d'Ivoire Gains Independence
- Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) became independent from France.
- Félix Houphouët-Boigny became the country's first president.
- The country remained close to France but began its path as a sovereign nation.
1964 – Congress Passes Gulf of Tonkin Resolution
- The U.S. Congress passed a resolution giving President Lyndon B. Johnson war powers in Vietnam.
- It followed reports of attacks on U.S. ships by North Vietnam.
- The resolution permitted military action without a formal declaration of war.
- It led to full American involvement in the Vietnam War.
1974 – Philippe Petit Walks Between Twin Towers
- French acrobat Philippe Petit walked on a tightrope between the Twin Towers in New York.
- He performed the walk without permission, 1,300 feet above the ground.
- He walked back and forth for 45 minutes, stunning morning commuters.
- It's known as one of the most daring stunts in history.
1987 – Lynne Cox Swims into Soviet Territory
- Swimmer Lynne Cox crossed the Bering Strait, from Alaska to the Soviet Union.
- She swam in freezing water for over 2 miles.
- The swim helped ease Cold War tensions and was praised by both U.S. and Soviet leaders.
1990 – Operation Desert Shield Begins
- President George H.W. Bush ordered troops to Saudi Arabia after Iraq invaded Kuwait.
- This was known as Operation Desert Shield, the precursor to the Gulf War.
- The goal was to protect Saudi Arabia and prepare for potential conflict with Iraq.
1998 – U.S. Embassies Bombed in Kenya and Tanzania
- Truck bombs exploded at the U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.
- 224 people died, including 12 Americans.
- Over 4,500 people were injured.
- The U.S. blamed Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda for the attacks.
2005 – Russian Submarine Rescued
- A Russian mini-submarine with seven crew members got trapped during a training exercise.
- It was stuck deep in the Pacific Ocean off Russia's far eastern coast.
- A British rescue team used a robotic vehicle to free the sub.
- All crew members survived.
2007 – Barry Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
- Baseball player Barry Bonds hit his 756th home run, passing Hank Aaron's record.
- The milestone was achieved while playing for the San Francisco Giants.
- The record was controversial due to steroid use allegations.
2008 – Russo-Georgian War Begins
- Fighting started between Russia and Georgia over the region of South Ossetia.
- Georgia launched a military strike; Russia responded with force.
- The war lasted five days and ended with Russian control of disputed areas.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 07?
August 07 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Birthdays on August 7
Ralph Bunche (1904–1971)
- American diplomat and scholar.
- Won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for mediating during the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Mata Hari (1876–1917)
- Dutch exotic dancer and courtesan.
- Accused of spying for Germany during World War I.
- Executed by a French firing squad.
David Duchovny (1960– )
- American actor and author.
- Best known for playing FBI Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files.
Who Died on August 7
- Mata Hari (1917) – Executed for espionage during World War I.
- Ralph Bunche (1971) – Nobel Peace Prize-winning diplomat.
- Frank "Buckskin" Leslie (died date unknown) – Gunslinger and convicted murderer.
- James Neil (date unknown) – Wounded by Frank Leslie in the 1889 incident.
- Victims of the 1956 Colombia explosions – Over 1,000 killed in the disaster.
- Victims of the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings – 224 people lost their lives.
