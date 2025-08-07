What Do You Call A Person Who Loves Cats?

The word 'phile' in English means someone who enjoys a particular thing or has it as a hobby. The suffix '-phile' originates from the ancient Greek word 'phileein', meaning 'to love'. In English, this word is used to describe a person who loves or has a fondness for something specific. There are hundreds of 'phile' words that describe the love for a certain thing.
There are different categories of 'phile' words: animals (dogs, cats, horses, etc.), nature (stars, sea, snow, etc.), hobbies/interests (books, technology, movies, etc.), emotions (laughter, darkness, sleep, etc.), and places (Asia, Europe, etc.).
Do you love cats? If you do, then did you know there is a formal word for people who are fond of cats? If you have a deep affection for cats and you enjoy their company, behaviour, and purring, then today you will learn what the love for cats is called.
What is a cat lover called?
A cat lover is called an ailurophile. A cat lover is someone who adores cats and enjoys their company.
Origin of the word 'Ailurophile'
The term 'Ailurophile' comes from the Greek words 'ailuros' (cat) and '-phile' (lover). The first known use of the word 'Ailurophile' was in 1914.
Personality traits of cat lovers
Cat lovers personality traits include introversion, eccentric, curious, open-mindedness, and introspective. Cat lovers usually are independent and enjoy quiet time. They tend to enjoy solitude. They are also often sensitive and intuitive. They value their space and freedom. They do not usually follow crowd. They enjoy intellectual and creative pursuits.
Did you know these interesting facts about cats?
A cat is a carnivorous animal. It is a domesticated member of the family Felidae. The family consists of those that roar, including lions, tigers, and leopards, and there are cats known for their purring. Cats and humans relationship dates back to the origins of agriculture, about 15,000-10,000 years ago. Cats back then helped hunters and gatherers protect their crops from rodents. Cats also hold a special status in ancient Egypt.
