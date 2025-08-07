What Do You Call A Person Who Loves Cats?

The word 'phile' in English means someone who enjoys a particular thing or has it as a hobby. The suffix '-phile' originates from the ancient Greek word 'phileein', meaning 'to love'. In English, this word is used to describe a person who loves or has a fondness for something specific. There are hundreds of 'phile' words that describe the love for a certain thing.

There are different categories of 'phile' words: animals (dogs, cats, horses, etc.), nature (stars, sea, snow, etc.), hobbies/interests (books, technology, movies, etc.), emotions (laughter, darkness, sleep, etc.), and places (Asia, Europe, etc.).

Do you love cats? If you do, then did you know there is a formal word for people who are fond of cats? If you have a deep affection for cats and you enjoy their company, behaviour, and purring, then today you will learn what the love for cats is called.