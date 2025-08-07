Odisha School Holiday on 8 August 2025 (Friday): School Closed Due to Jhulan Purnima; Check Details Here

In observance of Jhulan festival, all educational institutions within Odisha will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, August 8, 2025. The holiday underscores the cultural and religious importance of the occasion in the region, allowing for widespread celebration and observance by the community.
As the auspicious occasion of Jhulan Purnima approaches on August 8, 2025, an important announcement has been made regarding school closures in the state of Odisha. There will be a school holiday in the state as per Odisha government. Observed mainly in West Bengal, Odisha, and parts of eastern India, Jhulan Purnima celebrates the divine swing festival of Radha and Krishna. The holiday in schools across Odisha allows students and staff to participate in these celebrations and absorb the cultural and spiritual significance of Jhulan Purnima. Parents and Students can expect a long weekend of three days on this auspicious occasion.
Jhulan Purima 2025
Jhulan Purnima, also known as Jhulan Yatra, is a five-day festival that typically commences on Shravan Shukla Ekadashi and concludes on Shravan Purnima, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan. During this auspicious period, devotees intricately decorate swings, often adorned with flowers, leaves, and various ornaments, upon which the deities Radha and Krishna are placed. The swinging of the deities is accompanied by devotional songs, hymns, and dance, creating an atmosphere of spiritual euphoria and celebration. The festival symbolizes the blissful union and eternal love of Radha and Krishna, and it is believed that participating in the Jhulan Yatra bestows immense spiritual merit upon the devotees. Many temples and communities organize elaborate programs, including cultural performances, religious discourses, and community feasts, to mark the occasion.
