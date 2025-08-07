Odisha School Holiday on 8 August 2025 (Friday): School Closed Due to Jhulan Purnima; Check Details Here

In observance of Jhulan festival, all educational institutions within Odisha will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, August 8, 2025. The holiday underscores the cultural and religious importance of the occasion in the region, allowing for widespread celebration and observance by the community.

As the auspicious occasion of Jhulan Purnima approaches on August 8, 2025, an important announcement has been made regarding school closures in the state of Odisha. There will be a school holiday in the state as per Odisha government. Observed mainly in West Bengal, Odisha, and parts of eastern India, Jhulan Purnima celebrates the divine swing festival of Radha and Krishna. The holiday in schools across Odisha allows students and staff to participate in these celebrations and absorb the cultural and spiritual significance of Jhulan Purnima. Parents and Students can expect a long weekend of three days on this auspicious occasion.