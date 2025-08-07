SEED 2026 Registration Begins For B.Des, Check Application Dates, Admissions and Other Details Here

News

Symbiosis Institute of Design has released the SEED 2026 schedule. Online registration starts on August 1, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 30, 2025. The SEED 2026 exam will be conducted online on January 11, 2026. Important dates for admit card, result, PRPI, and merit list have been announced, with some to be declared later.

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has started the registration for the SEED 2026 entrance exam on August 1, 2025. If students want to join the B.Des (Bachelor of Design) course at Symbiosis, they need to fill out the SEED application form 2026. Students can fill out the form online by visiting the official website at sid.edu.in. Make sure to complete the SEED 2026 registration before the last date, November 30, 2025. To apply for SEED 2026, students must pay an application fee of Rs. 2,250 per programme. They can pay the fee online while submitting their application. SEED 2026 Registration: Important Dates Students planning for the SEED 2026 exam can check the complete schedule for SEED 2026 registration, exam, and admission process: Events Date / Period Online Registration Starts August 1st, 2025 (Friday) Last date for online registration and payment for SEED and SID November 30th, 2025 (Sunday) SEED Admit Card Download From January 5th to January 11th, 2026 SEED Mock Test January 7th, 2026 (Wednesday) SEED 2026 Exam (Online) January 11th, 2026 (Sunday) – 60 mins (10 AM–4 PM) Declaration of SEED Result January 19th, 2026 (Monday) Declaration of SEED Shortlist for PRPI January 23rd, 2026 (Friday) Slot Booking for Personal Interaction (PRPI) To be declared later PRPI Admit Card To be declared later Portfolio Upload Start Date To be declared later Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) To be declared later Declaration of First Merit List To be declared later Fee Payment and Online Registration for First Merit List Candidates To be declared later Commencement of the Programme June 29th, 2026 (Monday, Tentative)

Steps to Fill SEED 2026 Registration Form Students can follow the given steps to apply for the SEED 2025 Application Form: Step 1: Go to the official website at sid.edu.in and click on the “New Registration” tab to start your SEED 2026 application process. Step 2: Agree to the instructions and read all the instructions carefully and click on the “I Agree” button to move ahead. Step 3: Fill in the basic details like your name, date of birth, email, and other basic information. Then click “Save and Continue.” Step 4: Choose a strong password and a security question. After that, click the “Submit” button. Step 5: Once registered, your SEED ID will appear on the screen. You will also get an email with your SEED ID and password. Step 6: Enter your full name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, email ID, address, and contact number. Add your academic details like Class 10, 12, or diploma results.