Raksha Bandhan 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Festival with Students at Jan Seva Sadan Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with government school students at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines. The celebration was full of joy, love, and promises for a better future.
CM Gupta shared photos of the event on social media and said, “Today, the children tied rakhis on my hand. Their sweet smiles and happy eyes reminded me why we work so hard, to build a world where every child feels safe and free to dream.”
She added, “Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival. It's a promise to protect children and help them grow. These kids are the future of Delhi. It is our duty to take care of them.”
आज मुख्यमंत्री जनसेवा सदन में सिर्फ़ रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार नहीं मना…एक रिश्ता बाँधा गया और एक संकल्प फिर से दोहराया गया कि हम इनके बचपन की रक्षा करेंगे, इनके सपनों की रखवाली करेंगे।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 7, 2025
बच्चे दिल्ली के भविष्य हैं और उस भविष्य की रक्षा हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है।#rakshabandhanspecial pic.twitter.com/To1U5xeHL4
A Special Raksha Bandhan Message from the Chief Minister
Speaking to the media, CM Gupta said, “This is my first Raksha Bandhan as the Chief Minister. Usually, this festival is about brothers and sisters. But today, I celebrated it with the children of Delhi. I feel very lucky.”
She also said, “I want to make Delhi a green, safe, and developed city. I wish all the people of Delhi a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Let us work together to make Delhi a better place by the year 2047.”
Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravana month.
The word ‘Raksha’ means protection, and ‘Bandhan’ means bond. Together, they mean a promise of love and care that lasts forever.
Also read: TN NEET UG 2025: Tamil Nadu Extend Round 1 Choice-Filling till August 12 Due to MCC Counselling Schedule Revision
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation