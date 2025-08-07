Raksha Bandhan 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Festival with Students at Jan Seva Sadan Delhi

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with government school children at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan. She called it a day of love, promises, and dreams. CM pledged to protect children’s futures and build a safe, green Delhi. This was her first Raksha Bandhan as CM, making it even more meaningful.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 16:15 IST
On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with government school students at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines. The celebration was full of joy, love, and promises for a better future.

CM Gupta shared photos of the event on social media and said, “Today, the children tied rakhis on my hand. Their sweet smiles and happy eyes reminded me why we work so hard, to build a world where every child feels safe and free to dream.”

She added, “Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival. It's a promise to protect children and help them grow. These kids are the future of Delhi. It is our duty to take care of them.”

A Special Raksha Bandhan Message from the Chief Minister

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta said, “This is my first Raksha Bandhan as the Chief Minister. Usually, this festival is about brothers and sisters. But today, I celebrated it with the children of Delhi. I feel very lucky.”

She also said, “I want to make Delhi a green, safe, and developed city. I wish all the people of Delhi a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Let us work together to make Delhi a better place by the year 2047.”

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravana month.

The word ‘Raksha’ means protection, and ‘Bandhan’ means bond. Together, they mean a promise of love and care that lasts forever.


