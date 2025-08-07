Raksha Bandhan 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Festival with Students at Jan Seva Sadan Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with government school students at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines. The celebration was full of joy, love, and promises for a better future.

CM Gupta shared photos of the event on social media and said, “Today, the children tied rakhis on my hand. Their sweet smiles and happy eyes reminded me why we work so hard, to build a world where every child feels safe and free to dream.”

She added, “Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival. It's a promise to protect children and help them grow. These kids are the future of Delhi. It is our duty to take care of them.”