TN NEET UG 2025: Tamil Nadu Extend Round 1 Choice-Filling till August 12 Due to MCC Counselling Schedule Revision

DMER Chennai extended the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 1 choice filling date due to changes in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. Many students who locked their choices earlier may now want to make updates. To help them, choices have been unlocked. If no changes are made, choices will auto-lock on the last date. Get more details here.

Aug 7, 2025
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has changed the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 counselling. This is for students who want to get admission into MBBS and BDS courses through the NEET UG exam.

Now, students can fill their choices for Round 1 of counselling till August 12, 2025. The result for seat allotment will be declared on August 14, 2025.

The committee said that many students may have already locked their college choices. But after seeing the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling results, they might want to change their choices. So, the option to unlock and edit choices has been given.

If a student does not want to change their choices, they don’t need to do anything. Their choices will be locked automatically on the last day. Students who want to edit or change their choices can log in and do it before the deadline.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Revised Counselling Dates 2025

The TN NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule has been updated. Round 1 choice filling is now open till August 12 (5:00 PM). Seat allotment results will be declared on August 14. After that, students must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college on time. Check the table below for important dates:

Counselling Event

Revised Dates

Last date for choice filling

12 August 2025, till 5:00 PM

Seat allotment processing

13 August 2025

Result announcement

14 August 2025

Allotment order download

From 14 August to 22 August 2025, 12 Noon

Last date to report to college

Up to 22 August 2025, till 5:00 PM

Why Was Tamil Nadu NEET 2025 Choice Filling Date Extended?

The Tamil Nadu NEET 2025 Round 1 choice filling date has been extended because the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling dates were changed by MCC.

Many students had already locked their college choices, but after seeing the AIQ results, they might want to update their preferences. So, the DMER Chennai has unlocked their choices to allow changes.

