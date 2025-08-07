TN NEET UG 2025: Tamil Nadu Extend Round 1 Choice-Filling till August 12 Due to MCC Counselling Schedule Revision

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has changed the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 counselling. This is for students who want to get admission into MBBS and BDS courses through the NEET UG exam.

Now, students can fill their choices for Round 1 of counselling till August 12, 2025. The result for seat allotment will be declared on August 14, 2025.

The committee said that many students may have already locked their college choices. But after seeing the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling results, they might want to change their choices. So, the option to unlock and edit choices has been given.

If a student does not want to change their choices, they don’t need to do anything. Their choices will be locked automatically on the last day. Students who want to edit or change their choices can log in and do it before the deadline.