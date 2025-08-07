TNEA 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

The Department of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Round 3 choice filling process for TNEA 2025 on August 7, 2025. This round is for students who have TNEA ranks between 1,37,711 and 2,39,299. The link for choice filling is now active on the official TNEA website.

Students can now log in using their email ID and password and choose their favourite colleges and courses. Make sure to list your top choice first, then the next one, and so on. This is important because your seat will be given based on your rank and the order of choices you select.

The tentative seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released on August 10, and students must confirm their seat by August 11.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students applying for TNEA Counselling 2025 must keep track of all important dates. Below is a table showing the complete schedule for TNEA 2025 counselling: