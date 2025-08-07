TNEA 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

The Department of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Round 3 choice filling process for TNEA 2025 on August 7, 2025. This round is for students who have TNEA ranks between 1,37,711 and 2,39,299. The link for choice filling is now active on the official TNEA website.
Students can now log in using their email ID and password and choose their favourite colleges and courses. Make sure to list your top choice first, then the next one, and so on. This is important because your seat will be given based on your rank and the order of choices you select.
The tentative seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released on August 10, and students must confirm their seat by August 11.
TNEA Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Students applying for TNEA Counselling 2025 must keep track of all important dates. Below is a table showing the complete schedule for TNEA 2025 counselling:
|
Event
|
Date
|
TNEA Registration Start
|
May 7, 2025
|
Sports Certificate Verification (Offline)
|
June 2, 2025
|
Last Date for Online Registration
|
June 6, 2025
|
Last Date to Upload Documents
|
June 9, 2025
|
Issue of TNEA Random Number
|
June 11, 2025
|
Certificate Verification at Other TFCs
|
June 10 to 20, 2025
|
TNEA Rank List Declaration
|
June 27, 2025
|
Grievance Rectification
|
June 28 to July 2, 2025
|
Govt. Special Reservation Counselling (7.5%)
|
July 7 to 8, 2025
|
General Special Reservation Counselling
|
July 9 to 11, 2025
|
General Counselling
|
July 14 to 16, 2025
|
Tentative Seat Allotment (Round 1)
|
July 17, 2025
|
Round 2 Choice Filling
|
July 26 to 28, 2025
|
Provisional Round 1 Seat Allotment
|
July 26, 2025
|
Supplementary Counselling
|
August 21 to 23, 2025
|
SCA to SC Counselling
|
August 25 to 26, 2025
Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Round 3
Check the table below for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Round 3:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Choice Filling
|
August 7 to 9, 2025
|
Tentative Seat Allotment
|
August 10, 2025
|
Confirmation of Tentative Allotment
|
August 10 to 11, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment (Accepting & Upward Movement)
|
August 12, 2025
|
College Joining & TFC Reporting
|
August 12 to 17, 2025
TNEA 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling
The TNEA 2025 Round 3 choice filling has started. Students can fill their choices by logging in at at tneaonline.org/user/login.
If they are given a seat in this round of TNEA 2025 counselling, they must confirm your seat within the given time. Students will see a few options to accept or reject the seat, so make sure to choose carefully.
This is the final round of the general counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2025. If they miss it, they may not get another chance.
