UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

TNEA 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

TNEA 2025 Round 3 choice filling began on August 7 for ranks between 1,37,711 and 2,39,299. Students must log in, choose colleges in order of preference, and confirm their seats by August 11. This is the final round of general counselling. Key dates for all rounds, seat allotments, and reporting are provided in the official TNEA schedule.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 12:06 IST
TNEA 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins
TNEA 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins
Register for Result Updates

The Department of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Round 3 choice filling process for TNEA 2025 on August 7, 2025. This round is for students who have TNEA ranks between 1,37,711 and 2,39,299. The link for choice filling is now active on the official TNEA website.

Students can now log in using their email ID and password and choose their favourite colleges and courses. Make sure to list your top choice first, then the next one, and so on. This is important because your seat will be given based on your rank and the order of choices you select.

The tentative seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released on August 10, and students must confirm their seat by August 11.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students applying for TNEA Counselling 2025 must keep track of all important dates. Below is a table showing the complete schedule for TNEA 2025 counselling:

Event

Date

TNEA Registration Start

May 7, 2025

Sports Certificate Verification (Offline)

June 2, 2025

Last Date for Online Registration

June 6, 2025

Last Date to Upload Documents

June 9, 2025

Issue of TNEA Random Number

June 11, 2025

Certificate Verification at Other TFCs

June 10 to 20, 2025

TNEA Rank List Declaration

June 27, 2025

Grievance Rectification

June 28 to July 2, 2025

Govt. Special Reservation Counselling (7.5%)

July 7 to 8, 2025

General Special Reservation Counselling

July 9 to 11, 2025

General Counselling

July 14 to 16, 2025

Tentative Seat Allotment (Round 1)

July 17, 2025

Round 2 Choice Filling

July 26 to 28, 2025

Provisional Round 1 Seat Allotment

July 26, 2025

Supplementary Counselling

August 21 to 23, 2025

SCA to SC Counselling

August 25 to 26, 2025

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Round 3

Check the table below for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Round 3:

Event

Date

Choice Filling

August 7 to 9, 2025

Tentative Seat Allotment

August 10, 2025

Confirmation of Tentative Allotment

August 10 to 11, 2025

Provisional Allotment (Accepting & Upward Movement)

August 12, 2025

College Joining & TFC Reporting

August 12 to 17, 2025

TNEA 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling

The TNEA 2025 Round 3 choice filling has started. Students can fill their choices by logging in at at tneaonline.org/user/login.

If they are given a seat in this round of TNEA 2025 counselling, they must confirm your seat within the given time. Students will see a few options to accept or reject the seat, so make sure to choose carefully.

This is the final round of the general counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2025. If they miss it, they may not get another chance.

Also read: MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Scorecard OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News