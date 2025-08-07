MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Scorecard OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

The Additional MAH BBA CET Scorecard 2025 was released on August 6, 2025. Students who gave the extra MAH CET exam on July 19 or July 20 can now check and download their scorecard online. To see the result, they need to use their email ID and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Students who pass the exam will be able to take part in the MAH CET counselling. The exam team will also share the cut-off marks for each round very soon.
Additional MAH BBA CET 2025: Key Highlights
Students who appeared for the Additional MAH BBA CET 2025 can now check key details related to the exam.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Full Form
|
Maharashtra BBA Common Entrance Test 2025
|
Exam Date (Main)
|
April 29 and 30, 2025
|
Exam Date (Additional Attempt)
|
July 19, 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
MAH BBA CET 2025 Additional Scorecard
|
August 6, 2025
|
Medium
|
English
|
Eligibility
|
10+2 passed or equivalent
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-choice (Objective)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Exam Pattern
|
English: 30
Reasoning: 40
GK: 15
Computers: 15
|
Syllabus
|
English, Reasoning, GK & Awareness, Computers
Additional MAH BBA CET Dates 2025
The additional MAH BBA CET 2025 exam was held on July 19 and July 20, 2025. The final answer key and the result for this exam were both released on August 6, 2025. Students who gave the test can now check their scores online.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
MAH BBA CET 2025 (Additional Exam Dates)
|
July 19, 2025 & July 20, 2025
|
Final Answer Key for Additional Exam
|
August 6, 2025
|
Result for Additional MAH BBA CET 2025
|
August 6, 2025
Steps to Download Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025
Students can follow the given steps to download the Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025:
-
Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
-
On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH BBA CET Result 2025’ link.
-
Enter Registration Number and Password in the login section.
-
Click on the ‘Scorecard’ option.
-
Now, select the ‘Additional MAH BBA CET Scorecard’ under UG programmes.
-
Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
-
Click on the download option and take a printout for future use.
