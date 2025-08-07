MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Scorecard OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The Additional MAH BBA CET 2025 scorecard was released on August 6 for exams held on July 19 and 20. Students can check their results using their registration number and password at cetcell.mahacet.org. Qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process. It’s important to check scorecard details carefully and report any mistakes to the exam authority.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 11:01 IST
The Additional MAH BBA CET Scorecard 2025 was released on August 6, 2025. Students who gave the extra MAH CET exam on July 19 or July 20 can now check and download their scorecard online. To see the result, they need to use their email ID and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students who pass the exam will be able to take part in the MAH CET counselling. The exam team will also share the cut-off marks for each round very soon. 

Additional MAH BBA CET 2025: Key Highlights

Students who appeared for the Additional MAH BBA CET 2025 can now check key details related to the exam.

Particulars

Details

Full Form

Maharashtra BBA Common Entrance Test 2025

Exam Date (Main)

April 29 and 30, 2025

Exam Date (Additional Attempt)

July 19, 2025

Exam Mode

Online

MAH BBA CET 2025 Additional Scorecard

August 6, 2025

Medium

English

Eligibility

10+2 passed or equivalent

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Question Type

Multiple-choice (Objective)

Total Marks

100

Negative Marking

No

Exam Pattern

English: 30

Reasoning: 40

GK: 15

Computers: 15

Syllabus

English, Reasoning, GK & Awareness, Computers

Additional MAH BBA CET Dates 2025

The additional MAH BBA CET 2025 exam was held on July 19 and July 20, 2025. The final answer key and the result for this exam were both released on August 6, 2025. Students who gave the test can now check their scores online.

Event

Dates

MAH BBA CET 2025 (Additional Exam Dates)

July 19, 2025 & July 20, 2025

Final Answer Key for Additional Exam

August 6, 2025

Result for Additional MAH BBA CET 2025

August 6, 2025

Steps to Download Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025

Students can follow the given steps to download the Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025:

  • Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH BBA CET Result 2025’ link.

  • Enter Registration Number and Password in the login section.

  • Click on the ‘Scorecard’ option.

  • Now, select the ‘Additional MAH BBA CET Scorecard’ under UG programmes.

  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

  • Click on the download option and take a printout for future use.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

