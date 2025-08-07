MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Scorecard OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

The Additional MAH BBA CET Scorecard 2025 was released on August 6, 2025. Students who gave the extra MAH CET exam on July 19 or July 20 can now check and download their scorecard online. To see the result, they need to use their email ID and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students who pass the exam will be able to take part in the MAH CET counselling. The exam team will also share the cut-off marks for each round very soon.

Additional MAH BBA CET 2025: Key Highlights

Students who appeared for the Additional MAH BBA CET 2025 can now check key details related to the exam.