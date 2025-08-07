Raksha Bandhan Greeting Card Ideas for Brother and Sister in School Competition and Craft

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi, another name for Raksha Bandhan, is one of India's most beloved holidays, honoring the lovely relationship between siblings. In order to show their love and protection for their brothers, sisters tie a sacred thread known as "rakhi" around their wrists on this important day. In exchange, brothers swear to keep their sisters safe and to be there for them no matter what. Making a Raksha Bandhan greeting card is a sentimental and enjoyable method for schoolchildren to show their siblings how much they are loved. These digital or handmade greeting cards turn into unique mementos of love that enhance the festival's lasting impact. Here are ten lovely quotes you may write on your cards to add even more thought and significance. 10 Ideas for Raksha Bandhan Greeting Cards:

Greeting Card 1: "A sibling is a forever friend gifted by nature. Happy Raksha Bandhan!" Greeting Card 2: "Rakhi is not just a thread, it's a promise of love and protection for life." Greeting Card 3: "Brothers and sisters may fight like cats and dogs, but their love is unbreakable. Happy Rakhi!" Greeting Card 4: "You are not just my sibling, but my protector, my secret keeper, and my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan!" Greeting Card 5: "A bond that time cannot fade – that’s the love of a brother and sister." Greeting Card 6: "This Raksha Bandhan, I tie my love, my prayers, and my heart with this thread of protection." Greeting Card 7: "No matter the distance, you’re always close to my heart. Happy Rakhi, dear brother/sister!" Greeting Card 8: "With you by my side, I feel stronger every day. Thanks for being the best sibling. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"