Brother Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing Ideas 2025 For Kids And Students

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the pure and eternal bond between a brother and sister. It is a day filled with love, joy and a promise to protect each other forever. Check this article to get drawing ideas for Rakhi for both kids and students

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 7, 2025, 14:37 IST
Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing 2025 For Kids and Students

Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing 2025: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love and promise between a brother and sister. It is a day that acts as a reminder to be always with one another. As per the ancient traditions, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar. Raksha Bandhan follows a tradition of tying a sacred thread or “rakhi’ which is a highlight of the festival, but many people, especially children, express their love and affection through art. A Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing is more than just a picture, as it says a lot without speaking about your emotions. Here are some of the best drawings that students can make for the special day. 

The Meaning Behind the Drawing

A drawing on a Raksha Bandhan captures the eternal love that a brother and sister have for each other. Not only this, but it also symbolises mutual respect, love and promise for protection that the festival stands for. 

The drawing can be a simple sketch of a sister tying the rakhi or exchanging gifts with her brother. 

Why Children Love to Draw on Raksha Bandhan

For children, drawing is a way to express their feelings and this can be a special gift. It’s a way to show how much you care and also gives them to be ‘THAT’ artist and show their creative side. Many schools hold competitions during this time. With this, students can explore their creative side. 

Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing Ideas 2025 For Kids And Students 

Check some of the best drawings here for Raksha Bandhan: 

Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing 2025

 

1c33344c-ddaf-4537-8f98-111634c75915

 

1c33344c-ddaf-4537-8f98-111634c75915


HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN IMAGES


Raksha Bandhan bank holiday 2024_ Under the…


4df088fc-e6e8-400a-a7df-c1d0105fc52b


 

da4286ec-9473-4035-8ef4-837daecc020e

 

1c5bdefd-753e-47b0-9b77-57db95e3d04c

 

download

 

Beyond the traditional ceremony, Raksha Bandhan is a time where families come together after a long time. Homes are filled with delicious sweets, smiles and heartfelt conversations. It is a day when old memories are cherished and new ones are created.

