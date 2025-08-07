Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing 2025: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love and promise between a brother and sister. It is a day that acts as a reminder to be always with one another. As per the ancient traditions, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar. Raksha Bandhan follows a tradition of tying a sacred thread or “rakhi’ which is a highlight of the festival, but many people, especially children, express their love and affection through art. A Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing is more than just a picture, as it says a lot without speaking about your emotions. Here are some of the best drawings that students can make for the special day.
The Meaning Behind the Drawing
A drawing on a Raksha Bandhan captures the eternal love that a brother and sister have for each other. Not only this, but it also symbolises mutual respect, love and promise for protection that the festival stands for.
The drawing can be a simple sketch of a sister tying the rakhi or exchanging gifts with her brother.
Why Children Love to Draw on Raksha Bandhan
For children, drawing is a way to express their feelings and this can be a special gift. It’s a way to show how much you care and also gives them to be ‘THAT’ artist and show their creative side. Many schools hold competitions during this time. With this, students can explore their creative side.
Brother and Sister Raksha Bandhan Drawing Ideas 2025 For Kids And Students
Check some of the best drawings here for Raksha Bandhan:
Beyond the traditional ceremony, Raksha Bandhan is a time where families come together after a long time. Homes are filled with delicious sweets, smiles and heartfelt conversations. It is a day when old memories are cherished and new ones are created.
