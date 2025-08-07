UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Mobile Internet [2025]

This highlights the global increase in mobile internet speeds due to 5G technology. Based on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index report from June 2025, median global mobile download speeds have surged by over 80% in the last two years. The United Arab Emirates leads the list with a median download speed of 546.14 Mbps, followed by Qatar and Kuwait. Five out of the top ten countries are from the Gulf region, indicating rapid development in their mobile internet infrastructure. India is ranked 26th globally with a median download speed of 133.51 Mbps, an improvement of three positions from the previous year, attributed to the expansion of 5G networks, investments by telecom operators, and government initiatives.

BySneha Singh
Aug 7, 2025, 17:41 IST
List of Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Mobile Internet [2025]
List of Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Mobile Internet [2025]

In this digital age, mobile internet has become an integral component of our everyday life. The ongoing rollout of 5G technology has aided in a huge boost in the mobile internet speeds across the world. As per the June 2025 report from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, median global mobile download speeds have increased by over 80% in the last two years. Internet usage also continues to grow, with over 5.56 billion internet users globally, according to DataReportal. Now, the internet speed is a significant component in doing everyday tasks such as education, communication, work, and entertainment.

Check out:List of Top 10 Countries with Declining Population - Check List with Official Data Here!

Top 10 Countries by Median Mobile Internet Speed 

Here’s a list of the top 10 countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds in 2025 and where India stands in comparison.

Rank

Country

Median Download Speed (Mbps)

1

United Arab Emirates

546.14

2

Qatar

517.44

3

Kuwait

378.45

4

Bahrain

236.77

5

Brazil

228.89

6

Bulgaria

224.46

7

South Korea

218.06

8

China

201.67

9

Saudi Arabia

198.39

10

Denmark

196.27

Gulf Nations Take the Lead

Five of the top ten countries are from the Gulf region, which demonstrates rapid development in the mobile internet infrastructure. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the heads of the list with a staggering 546.14 Mbps of mobile internet speed, as Qatar follows close behind with 517.44 Mbps.

Where Does India Stand?

India is now ranked 26th globally in mobile internet speed with a median download speed of 133.51 Mbps, an improvement of three positions from the previous year, with services including the rapid expansion of 5G networks, investments by major telecom operators, government initiatives focused on Digital India, and a strong push for internet access in rural areas.

Conclusion

As the global mobile internet speed rankings for 2025 highlight, the technological strides made by Gulf and Asian nations. While countries like the UAE and Qatar lead with lightning-fast speeds, India is steadily catching up.

Must read: How Many Countries End with the Word Land? Check Here!

Enter your Blink text here...

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News