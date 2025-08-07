List of Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Mobile Internet [2025]

In this digital age, mobile internet has become an integral component of our everyday life. The ongoing rollout of 5G technology has aided in a huge boost in the mobile internet speeds across the world. As per the June 2025 report from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, median global mobile download speeds have increased by over 80% in the last two years. Internet usage also continues to grow, with over 5.56 billion internet users globally, according to DataReportal. Now, the internet speed is a significant component in doing everyday tasks such as education, communication, work, and entertainment.
Top 10 Countries by Median Mobile Internet Speed
Here’s a list of the top 10 countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds in 2025 and where India stands in comparison.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Median Download Speed (Mbps)
|
1
|
United Arab Emirates
|
546.14
|
2
|
Qatar
|
517.44
|
3
|
Kuwait
|
378.45
|
4
|
Bahrain
|
236.77
|
5
|
Brazil
|
228.89
|
6
|
Bulgaria
|
224.46
|
7
|
South Korea
|
218.06
|
8
|
China
|
201.67
|
9
|
Saudi Arabia
|
198.39
|
10
|
Denmark
|
196.27
Gulf Nations Take the Lead
Five of the top ten countries are from the Gulf region, which demonstrates rapid development in the mobile internet infrastructure. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the heads of the list with a staggering 546.14 Mbps of mobile internet speed, as Qatar follows close behind with 517.44 Mbps.
Where Does India Stand?
India is now ranked 26th globally in mobile internet speed with a median download speed of 133.51 Mbps, an improvement of three positions from the previous year, with services including the rapid expansion of 5G networks, investments by major telecom operators, government initiatives focused on Digital India, and a strong push for internet access in rural areas.
Conclusion
As the global mobile internet speed rankings for 2025 highlight, the technological strides made by Gulf and Asian nations. While countries like the UAE and Qatar lead with lightning-fast speeds, India is steadily catching up.
