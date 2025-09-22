This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 September

Every day has a history associated with it. Have you ever stopped to think what stories lie behind the calendar date? What great triumphs, difficult struggles, or life-changing moments happened long ago on this day? So what happened on September 22? On this day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that enslaved people in rebelling states would be free as of January 1, 1863. In 1776, Captain Nathan Hale was executed by the British for spying.

In 1980, the Iran-Iraq War began when Iraq invaded Iran. And women in Haiti voted for the first time in 1957 in a significant step for gender rights. In this article, we'll explore more events, famous births and deaths tied to September 22.

What Happened on this Day – September 22?

Here's what happened in history on September 22: