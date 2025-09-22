This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 September

Every day has a history associated with it. Have you ever stopped to think what stories lie behind the calendar date? What great triumphs, difficult struggles, or life-changing moments happened long ago on this day? So what happened on September 22? On this day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that enslaved people in rebelling states would be free as of January 1, 1863. In 1776, Captain Nathan Hale was executed by the British for spying.
In 1980, the Iran-Iraq War began when Iraq invaded Iran. And women in Haiti voted for the first time in 1957 in a significant step for gender rights. In this article, we'll explore more events, famous births and deaths tied to September 22.
What Happened on this Day – September 22?
Here's what happened in history on September 22:
1776 – Nathan Hale Executed by the British
- Nathan Hale, a schoolteacher-turned-soldier, was caught spying for the Continental Army.
- On September 22, he was hanged in New York City.
- He was only 21 years old.
- Remembered for his words: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”
1828 – Shaka Zulu Assassinated
- Shaka, founder of the Zulu Kingdom, was killed by his half-brothers Dingane and Mhlangana.
- His mental illness and harsh rule caused unrest in the tribe.
- Under his leadership, the Zulu grew from 1,500 to one of the strongest tribes in southern Africa.
1862 – Lincoln Issues Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation
- President Abraham Lincoln announced that enslaved people in the Confederate states would be freed on January 1, 1863.
- This shifted the Civil War's focus to ending slavery.
- It became a significant step toward abolition.
1888 – First Issue of National Geographic
- National Geographic Society published its first magazine issue.
- There were no photos inside.
- Subscriptions were so low that editor Gilbert H. Grosvenor personally mailed copies at the post office.
1906 – Atlanta Race Massacre Begins
- Newspapers reported false claims of Black men assaulting white women.
- White mobs rioted in Atlanta, targeting African American communities.
- Several days of violence followed, killing dozens.
1914 – German U-boat Sinks Three British Cruisers
- Submarine U-9 sank the Aboukir, Hogue, and Cressy in the North Sea.
- Around 1,400 British sailors were killed.
- The attack showed the deadly power of submarines in modern warfare.
1933 – Barker Clan Robbery in Chicago
- The Barker gang attempted to rob a Federal Reserve mail truck.
- They killed Officer Miles Cunningham during the raid.
- The loot was worthless checks, making the crime a failure.
- The gang later turned to kidnapping for profit.
1945 – General Patton Questions “Denazification”
- Gen. George S. Patton told reporters he opposed strict denazification in Germany.
- He compared the controversy to a fight between Democrats and Republicans.
- His comments caused outrage and controversy.
1953 – World's First Four-Level Freeway Interchange Opens
- Los Angeles opened the first stack interchange, connecting four major freeways.
- With 32 lanes, it was called "a mad motorist's dream".
- It became a model for modern urban highways.
1961 – Kennedy Signs Peace Corps Legislation
- President John F. Kennedy made the Peace Corps a permanent government agency.
- The program sent American volunteers abroad for education and development work.
- It was also seen as part of the fight against communism.
1971 – Captain Ernest Medina Acquitted in My Lai Massacre Trial
- Medina was charged with the killing of more than 200 Vietnamese civilians in 1968.
- On September 22, he was acquitted of all charges.
- The massacre remains one of the darkest chapters of the Vietnam War.
1975 – President Ford Survives Assassination Attempt
- Sara Jane Moore tried to shoot President Gerald Ford in San Francisco.
- A bystander grabbed her arm, deflecting the shot.
- It was the second attempt on Ford's life in just 17 days.
1980 – Iran-Iraq War Begins
- Iraqi forces invaded Iran on September 22.
- The war lasted nearly eight years.
- Both sides suffered huge losses, with no clear victory.
1980 – "Midtown Stabber" Claims First Victim
- Glenn Dunn was shot outside a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
- The attacker went on to kill three more young men in two days.
- The crimes shocked New York State.
1985 – First Farm Aid Concert Held
- Farm Aid took place in Champaign, Illinois, organised by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp.
- The concert raised money to support struggling American farmers.
- Bob Dylan's earlier remarks at Live Aid inspired the event.
1993 – Amtrak Train Derails in Alabama
- An Amtrak train, the Sunset Limited, derailed near Mobile.
- 47 people were killed, making it Amtrak's deadliest accident.
- A barge accident had damaged the rail bridge, causing the crash.
1994 – Friends Debuts on NBC
- The sitcom about six friends in New York premiered.
- It ran for 10 seasons and became one of the most popular TV shows ever.
- The cast members went on to become global stars.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 22?
September 22 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- 1601 – Anne of Austria – Queen of France, mother of Louis XIV.
- 1791 – Michael Faraday – British scientist, pioneer in electricity and magnetism.
- 1957 – Nick Cave – Australian musician and writer, known for dark, poetic songs.
- 1958 – Joan Jett – Rock singer and guitarist, famous for "I Love Rock 'n' Roll".
- 1958 – Andrea Bocelli – an Italian tenor who overcame blindness, is acclaimed worldwide.
Notable Deaths
- 1539 – Guru Nanak – Founder of Sikhism, passed away in Kartarpur.
- 1776 – Nathan Hale – American patriot executed by the British.
- 1999 – George C. Scott – American actor, known for Patton.
- 2015 – Yogi Berra – Legendary baseball player and coach.
