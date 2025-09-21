Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 OUT – Download Shift PDFs of Sep 19, 20 and 21

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Rajasthan 4th Grade exam 2025 which was conducted on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025, in 38 districts across the state. A total of 85.9%, or 21.17 lakh, candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in six shifts: from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates preparing for the next year's examination cycle must download the RSMSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025. The Rajasthan 4th Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 PDF. Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan 4th Grade exam consists of a total of 120 questions for 2 hours. The question paper focused primarily on general knowledge related to Rajasthan, including geography, history, constitutional information, science, and current affairs. Questions from General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, and Basic Computer Science were also asked.

After the exam, Rajasthan 4th Grade question papers for all shifts are available in PDF format on the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download these question papers for free from the website. Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF Download The Rajasthan Class IV question paper 2025 is made available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after the exams for all shifts are completed. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the question paper PDF below. You can click on the direct download link below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 question paper in PDF format based on your shift and exam date.

4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF ( 19.09.2025- Morning Shift) Click Here 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF (19.09.2025_ Evening Shift) Click Here Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF (20.09.2025_Morning Shift) Click Here Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF (20.09.2025_Evening Shift) Click Here Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF(21.09.2025_Morning Shift) Click Here Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF (21.09.2025_Evening Shift) Click Here Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 Official Notice PDF Click Here Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025: Overview Candidates can now download the question paper and analyse the exam questions thoroughly to assess their preparation. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must carefully review all Rajasthan Grade 4 exam question papers and practise regularly. Check the table below for Rajasthan Grade 4 exam question paper 2025 key highlights.

Name of the Recruiting Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) designation Fourth class Number of Vacancies 53,749 Rajasthan Class IV Exam 2025 September 19, 20 and 21, 2025 official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in How to download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF? Candidates can download the PDF of the Rajasthan Grade 4 Paper 2025 by following the simple steps given below. Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Scroll down to the Candidate Corner section on the homepage and go to the "Question Paper" section.

Find Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025 Question Paper link here. Also Check in Hindi Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 Class 4 Question Paper 2025: Subject Wise Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam Paper Pattern The Rajasthan Class IV exam 2025 consists of 120 questions that must be completed in two hours. The exam contains general knowledge (70 questions, Rajasthan-focused), general Hindi, English, and mathematics. General knowledge covers Rajasthan's geography, history, constitution, science, and current affairs.