RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 OUT – Download Shift PDFs of Sep 19, 20 and 21

By Mohd Salman
Sep 21, 2025, 22:11 IST

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 is now available for all shifts conducted between September 19 and 21. Candidates can download PDFs to analyse question patterns, difficulty levels, and subject-wise distribution.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Rajasthan 4th Grade exam 2025 which was conducted on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025, in 38 districts across the state. A total of 85.9%, or 21.17 lakh, candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in six shifts: from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates preparing for the next year's examination cycle must download the RSMSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025. The Rajasthan 4th Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan 4th Grade exam consists of a total of 120 questions for 2 hours. The question paper focused primarily on general knowledge related to Rajasthan, including geography, history, constitutional information, science, and current affairs. Questions from General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, and Basic Computer Science were also asked.
After the exam, Rajasthan 4th Grade question papers for all shifts are available in PDF format on the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download these question papers for free from the website.

Screenshot 2025-09-21 195224

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Class IV question paper 2025 is made available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after the exams for all shifts are completed. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the question paper PDF below. You can click on the direct download link below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 question paper in PDF format based on your shift and exam date.

4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF ( 19.09.2025- Morning Shift)

Click Here

4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF (19.09.2025_ Evening Shift)

Click Here

Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF (20.09.2025_Morning Shift)

Click Here

Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF (20.09.2025_Evening Shift)

Click Here

Fourth Class Question Paper 2025 PDF(21.09.2025_Morning Shift)

Click Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF (21.09.2025_Evening Shift)

Click Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 Official Notice PDF

Click Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025: Overview

Candidates can now download the question paper and analyse the exam questions thoroughly to assess their preparation. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must carefully review all Rajasthan Grade 4 exam question papers and practise regularly. Check the table below for Rajasthan Grade 4 exam question paper 2025 key highlights.

Name of the Recruiting Organization

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

designation

Fourth class

Number of Vacancies

53,749

Rajasthan Class IV Exam 2025

September 19, 20 and 21, 2025

official website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Question Paper 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download the PDF of the Rajasthan Grade 4 Paper 2025 by following the simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Scroll down to the Candidate Corner section on the homepage and go to the "Question Paper" section.
  • Find Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025 Question Paper link here.

Also Check in Hindi

Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025

Class 4 Question Paper 2025: Subject Wise Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam Paper Pattern

The Rajasthan Class IV exam 2025 consists of 120 questions that must be completed in two hours. The exam contains general knowledge (70 questions, Rajasthan-focused), general Hindi, English, and mathematics. General knowledge covers Rajasthan's geography, history, constitution, science, and current affairs.

Subject

Number of questions

General Hindi

20

general English

15

General Knowledge

70

Geography of Rajasthan

20

History, Art and Culture (Rajasthan)

20

Indian Constitution and Administrative System (Rajasthan)

10

- general Science

5

– Current Affairs

10

– Basic Computer

5

General Mathematics

15

Total

120

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News