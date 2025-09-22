Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to Download Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to release the Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 on its official website. Recently the board had conducted successfully the Grade 4 posts exam on September 19 and September 21, 2025 across the state. A total of 3,749 Grade 4 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 48,199 are for Non-TSP and 5550 are for TSP. Now the RSSB will release the provisional answer key with steps to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key will help the candidates in accessing their performance in the written exam and it will also provide the opportunity to raise their objections, if any.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the fourth grade answer key after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Candidates who have appeared in the exam for the are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Download Link RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: Overview The RSMSSB 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 is likely to be released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for various posts. Candidates appeared in teh written exam can check the table below for Rajasthan RSMSSB 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Overview. Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Post Name 4th Class Employee (Group D) Total Vacancies 53,749 Exam Dates 19th to 21st September 2025 Answer Key status Soon Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in