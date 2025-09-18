MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Today at mat.aima.in; Direct link here

MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Admit Card today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who register for the exam can check their hall ticket on the official website at mat.aima.in. The admit card has been released for the PBT group. Students will be required to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall in order to appear for the exam.

MAT 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of MAT 2025 exam: