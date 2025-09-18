MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Today at mat.aima.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card has been released today, September 18, 2025.
- Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at mat.aima.in.
- Students will need to use their email ID and password to check their admit card.
MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Admit Card today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who register for the exam can check their hall ticket on the official website at mat.aima.in. The admit card has been released for the PBT group. Students will be required to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall in order to appear for the exam.
MAT 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of MAT 2025 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MAT 2025 Admit Card
|
Exam name
|
Management Aptitude Test (MAT)
|
Board name
|
All India Management Association (AIMA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mat.aima.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Group
|
Paper Based Test (PBT)
|
Exam date
|
September 21, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Email ID
Password
How to Check the MAT 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates who registered for the MAt 2025 exam can visit the official website and download their admit card online by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Login for MAT’ button
- Enter your email ID and password
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for MAT 2025 PBT Hall Ticket
- Check out details and download the admit card for future use
