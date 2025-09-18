RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Today at mat.aima.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 18, 2025, 11:58 IST

MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Admit Card for the PBT group has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at mat.aima.in. The admit card is the most important document for the management exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card has been released today, September 18, 2025.
MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card has been released today, September 18, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card has been released today, September 18, 2025.
  • Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at mat.aima.in.
  • Students will need to use their email ID and password to check their admit card.

MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Admit Card today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who register for the exam can check their hall ticket on the official website at mat.aima.inThe admit card has been released for the PBT group. Students will be required to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall in order to appear for the exam. 

MAT 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information of MAT 2025 exam: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MAT 2025 Admit Card

Exam name 

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Board name 

All India Management Association (AIMA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mat.aima.in

Stream 

Management 

Group 

Paper Based Test (PBT)

Exam date 

September 21, 2025 

Log in credentials 

Email ID 

Password

How to Check the MAT 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates who registered for the MAt 2025 exam can visit the official website and download their admit card online by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Login for MAT’ button
  3. Enter your email ID and password 
  4. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for MAT 2025 PBT Hall Ticket
  5. Check out details and download the admit card for future use

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News