Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSB Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has activated the hall ticket download link on September 12 for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025. A total of for 53,749 various Group D posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam for these Grade 4 posts is scheduled to be held on September 19 and September 21, 2025 across the state. Out of 53,749 Grade 4 posts, 48,199 are for Non-TSP and 5550 are for TSP. Candidates registered successfully for these positions can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates can download their Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 by logging into the account with the registration number and password. You can download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

Shift 2 – 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Rajasthan 4th grade admit card 2025 official website

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the admit card for Group D (Class IV) Recruitment Exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can download their hall ticket from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in after using their login credentials. Check the Rajasthan 4th grade admit card 2025 official website list-

recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates appearing in the grade 4 exam are advised to check the details of the exam rules and instructions before going to the exam venue. You should be familiar with the exam guidelines and common practices which will be beneficial for you at the exam venue. You can check the exam guidelines given below- Five options for each question: A, B, C, D, E

A–D for correct answer; E for unanswered question.

To mark the answer, darken only one option with a blue ballpoint pen.

If the answer is not given, darken E.

If any option is not darkened, 1/3 marks of that question will be deducted.

Candidates will be disqualified if the option is not filled in more than 10% of the questions.

10 minutes extra time will be given to ensure selection of each question. Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam Pattern The written exam will be held for various subjects including Hindi, English, General Knowledge and others. You can check the details of the subjects and total marks with allotted time for the exam given below-

S. No Subjects Total Marks Duration 1 General Hindi 20 2 Hours 2 General English 15 3 General Knowledge (70 Questions) Rajasthan Geography 20 History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan) 20 Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state 10 General Science 5 Current Affairs 10 Basic Computer 5 4 General Mathematics 15 Total 120 RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: Overview The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 has been released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for various posts.Check the table below for Rajasthan RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Overview. Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Post Name 4th Class Employee (Group D) Total Vacancies 53,749 Admit Card status Out Exam Dates 19th to 21st September 2025 Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Instructions For RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam on September 19 and September 21, 2025 should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. You should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)

Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.

OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.

Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.