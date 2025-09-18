RSMSSB 4th Grade 2025 Important Questions with Answers: Check Most Expected Questions Subject-Wise

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has scheduled the Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam from September 19 to 21 to fill 53749 vacancies. It will be held in two shifts: morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and evening from 3 pm to 5 pm. Over 24.75 lakh candidates registered for Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam. Hence, the competition will be fierce, and solving important questions might help you gain an edge over others. To help you prepare effectively, we have put together 50 Rajasthan 4th Grade Important Questions focusing on Hindi, General Knowledge, Maths, Computer and English sections. These questions are created to make the candidates understand the type of questions expected to be asked in the RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam. RSMSSB Grade 4 Expected Questions RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam is conducted in pen and paper-based mode, comprising 120 objective-type questions. These questions are asked of five subjects, which are further categorised. These subjects are General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, Computer and General Mathematics. Mastering the important questions of each subject is essential to improving chances of success. Based on the Rajasthan Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper analysis, we have compiled a list of the most expected questions for the Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam for all subjects. These RSMSSB 4th Grade Questions can be asked with slight variations or modifications. Hence, it is important to master the core concept and learn tricks to solve them.

Check RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus Rajasthan 4th Grade Important Questions: Section-Wise Distribution As per RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Pattern, the majority number of questions are based on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. A total of 70 questions are asked from the RSMSSB 4th Grade GK section. Additionally, there will be 20 questions from the General Hindi section and 15 questions each from General English and Mathematics. You can refer to the table below for a detailed distribution of the questions. S. No Subjects Total Questions Time Duration 1 सामान्य हिन्दी 20 2 hours 2 General English 15 3 General Knowledge (70 Questions) Rajasthan Geography 20 History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan) 20 Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state 10 General Science 5 Current Affairs 10 Basic Computer 5 4 General Mathematics 15 Total 120

Most Expected RSMSSB 4th Grade Questions Listed below are the most expected questions for upcoming Rajasthan Grade D Exam 2025. Candidates gearing up for the exam must practice these questions to outperform in the exam. Question 1: वतथनी केआधार पर वाक्य का शुि रुप चुभनए।

(a) आपका स्वस्र् कै सा है?

(b) आपका स्वस्त कै सा है?

(c) आपका स्वास्थ्य कै सा है?

(d) आपका स्वास्र्य कै सा है? Question 2: . Choose the correct Hindi translation of the following word from the given options: Memo

(a) अधथसरकारी पि

(b) ज्ञापन

(c) शपर्-पि

(d) प्रस्तुभत Question 3: Choose the most apt English translation of the following sentence. वह बाल बाल बचा।

(a) He had a hair escape.

(b) He had a narrow escape.

(c) He had an escape by hair.

(d) He was narrowly escaped. Question 4: Choose the appropriate one-word substitution: One who plans and draws the design of buildings and superintends their construction.

(a) Designer

(b) Draughtsman

(c) Architect

(d) Compositor

Question 5: Fill in the blank with the correct determiner, choosing from the options below: There is _________________ milk in the glass; you can use it to make tea.

(a) a little

(b) no

(c) little

(d) any Question 6: Choose the correct alternative which can be substituted for the given sentence: The period of life in which a person is old and weak (a) Dotage

(b) Imbecility

(c) Senility

(d) Superannuation Question 7: Fill in the blank with appropriate determiner from the options given below: ________________ pen will do. (a) Many

(b) Any

(c) Much

(d) Enough Question 8: Translate the following sentence into Hindi: Women learn English faster than men. (a) पुरुष औरतों सेिल्दी अंग्रेिी सीितेहैं।

(b) औरतेंपुरुषों सेज्यादा िल्दी अंग्रेिी सीिती हैं।

(c) औरतों को पुरुषों केमुकाबलेिल्दी अंग्रेिी सीिनी चाभहए।

(d) पुरुषों को मभहलाओं सेपहलेअंग्रेिी सीिनी चाभहए ।

Question 9: 'SUBORDINATE’ का भहन्दी पाटरिाभषक शब्द है (a) वटरष्ठ िेणी

(b) अधीनस्र्

(c) भवनीत

(d) सहायक Question 10: Fill in the blank with the appropriate article. Eat _________________ banana every day to keep yourself healthy. (a) a

(b) the

(c) an

(d) zero article RSMSSB 4th Grade GK Questions General Knowledge comprises the maximum number of questions. Therefore, candidates must not skip it. Listed below are a few important Rajasthan 4th Grade GK Questions. Question 1: The members of Panchayat Samiti in Rajasthan are - indirectly elected. nominated. appointed by the State Government. directly elected. Answer 4 : directly elected. Question 2: According to 2011 Census, the percentage of scheduled tribe population to total population in Rajasthan is: 13.3 13.5 16.9 14.8 Answer: 2. 13.5 Question 3: Who built the Rangmahal in Bundi, which is adorned with beautiful mural paintings?