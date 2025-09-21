MP Police Constable Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In-Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

MP Police Constable Salary: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board is all set to fill 7500 vacancies for the Constable (General Duty) post. This is an excellent career path for those aiming for a respected and fulfilling job in the police force. Candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written exam and physical efficiency test. The newly appointed candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 19500 along with other allowances approved by the Government from time to time. Continue reading to learn more about the MP Police Constable salary and job profile on this page.
MP Police Constable Salary
The MP Police Constable salary is determined according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. As per the latest circular of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, 70% of the minimum pay scale will be payable in the first year, 80% in the second year, and 90% in the third year as the stipend. Along with the pay scale of the given cadres, other allowances and emoluments approved by the government will also be given in the monthly salary. The pay scale of the MP Police Constable (GD) will be INR 19500 and INR 62000. In this article, we have discussed the MP Police Constable salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and promotion.
MP Police Constable Salary In-Hand
The MP Police Constable salary is calculated after subtracting all the admissible deductions like tax, PF contribution and any other related component. Initially, the newly appointed candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 19500, which may go up to Rs 62000 per month over time, depending on the year of experience and job location.
MP Police Constable Salary: Perks & Allowances
The candidates appointed for the MP Police Constable post will be able to enjoy various perks and allowances sanctioned by the Government from time to time. This wide range of benefits will make the salary package more competitive and appealing. The list of perks and allowances included in the MP Police Constable salary per month is as follows:
Dearness Allowances
House Rent Allowances
Travel Allowances
Medical Allowances
Pension
MP Police Constable Job Profile
The MP Police Constable (GD) is a prestigious position in the country. Their duties include upholding law and order, maintaining public security, and supporting various police operations. Given below are the roles and responsibilities included in the MP Police Constable Job Profile:
To enforce law and order in the allocated areas.
Monitoring assigned locations to prevent crimes and detect suspicious behaviour.
Supporting crowd management to ensure safety at gatherings, celebrations, and protests.
Participating in investigative work by collecting facts and evidence.
To perform all the duties allocated by the higher officials.
MP Police Constable Career Growth & Promotion
There is a plethora of career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the MP Police Constable post. They may get the chance to participate in promotions based on work performance, year of service, seniority, and clearing the internal/departmental exam. After serving for a few years, a constable may get promoted to a head constable post depending on their seniority and other factors. The promotion hierarchy for the MP Police Constable post is as follows:
Constable
Head Constable (HC)
Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI)
Police Sub-Inspector (SI)
Assistant Police Inspector (A.P.I.)
Police Inspector (P.I.)
Assistant Commissioner Of Police (DSP/ACP)
Deputy Commissioner of Police (ASP/DCP)
Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Junior Management Level)
Deputy Commissioner Of Police (SP/DCP)
Inspector General Of Police
Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP)
Director-General of Police (DGP)
