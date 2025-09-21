MP Police Constable Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In-Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

MP Police Constable Salary: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board is all set to fill 7500 vacancies for the Constable (General Duty) post. This is an excellent career path for those aiming for a respected and fulfilling job in the police force. Candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written exam and physical efficiency test. The newly appointed candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 19500 along with other allowances approved by the Government from time to time. Continue reading to learn more about the MP Police Constable salary and job profile on this page.

MP Police Constable Salary

The MP Police Constable salary is determined according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. As per the latest circular of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, 70% of the minimum pay scale will be payable in the first year, 80% in the second year, and 90% in the third year as the stipend. Along with the pay scale of the given cadres, other allowances and emoluments approved by the government will also be given in the monthly salary. The pay scale of the MP Police Constable (GD) will be INR 19500 and INR 62000. In this article, we have discussed the MP Police Constable salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and promotion.