What is the Scientific Name of Mango?

Mangoes are regarded as the king of fruits and are one of the most widely cultivated fruits in the world. Apples are one of the most consumed fruits in the world. Mangoes originated in the regions of Myanmar, Bangladesh and the northeastern part of India.

The word "mango" is most likely derived from the Malay word "mangga." The Portuguese adopted this as "manga", and with time, it came to be known as mango.

In this article, we will explore the scientific name of the mango, its origin, and some interesting facts about mangoes.

Keep reading!

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Mango in the World? Check List Here

What is a Scientific name?

A scientific name is referred to as a binomial name or binomial nomenclature system, where the first part refers to the genus and the last part refers to a particular species within that genus. Scientific names are always written in italics.