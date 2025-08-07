What is the Scientific Name of Mango?

Mangoes are regarded as the king of fruits and are one of the most widely cultivated fruits in the world. Apples are one of the most consumed fruits in the world. Mangoes originated in the regions of Myanmar, Bangladesh and the northeastern part of India.
The word "mango" is most likely derived from the Malay word "mangga." The Portuguese adopted this as "manga", and with time, it came to be known as mango.
In this article, we will explore the scientific name of the mango, its origin, and some interesting facts about mangoes.
What is a Scientific name?
A scientific name is referred to as a binomial name or binomial nomenclature system, where the first part refers to the genus and the last part refers to a particular species within that genus. Scientific names are always written in italics.
What is the Scientific Name of the Mango Fruit?
The scientific name of the mango fruit is Mangifera indica, which indicates that the species was first discovered in the Indian subcontinent. Mango belongs to the Anacardiaceae family, a family of flowering plants that also includes the cashew and pistachio.
Who discovered the binomial nomenclature system?
The binomial nomenclature system was developed by Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in his book Species Plantarum in 1753. The two-part nomenclature is based on Latin.
E.g., the scientific name of wild apple is Malus sieversii.
Interesting Facts About Mango
The following are some of the fascinating facts about mangoes:
1. Mangoes are a 4000-year-old fruit and were grown primarily in the Indian subcontinent.
2. Cashews and Pistachios are related to the mango.
3. Mangoes did not travel to other parts of the world until the 1600s, when Spanish explorers carried the fruit to Mexico.
4. India is the largest producer of the mango in the world.
5. Mangoes are recognised as the national fruit of India, Pakistan and the Philippines.
6. Miyazaki mangoes are the most expensive mangoes in the world.
7. The Paisley pattern, an intricate design in textiles, is based on the shape of a mango.
8. Mango is known as the "King of Fruits".
