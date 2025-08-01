CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
What Is the Scientific Name of Apple? Check Details Here!

Have you ever wondered what the scientific name of apple could be? In this article, we are going to learn about the scientific name of apple. Keep reading!

Scientific name of apple
Apples are one of the most consumed fruits in the world. Apples are very popular among fruits and have been cultivated for centuries. Apples have been recognised in various popular cultural and mythological stories.

In this article, we will explore the scientific name of the apple, its origin, some interesting facts about apples.

Keep reading!

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Apples in the World?

Scientific Name of Apple

The scientific name of apples is Malus domestica. Another less commonly used scientific name for apple is Malus pumila. The first known apple originated in the mountains of Kazakhstan.

It was the wild variety, which was known by the name Malus sieversii. Apples are part of the Rosaceae family, an order of flowering plants that includes other fruits like pears, cherries, plums, peaches, and strawberries. 

What is meant by scientific name?

A scientific name is referred to as a binomial name or binomial nomenclature system, where the first part refers to the genus and the last part refers to a particular species within that genus. Scientific names are always written in italics.

Who discovered the binomial nomenclature system?

The binomial nomenclature system was developed by Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in his book Species Plantarum in 1753. The two-part nomenclature is based on Latin.

For e.g., the scientific name of wild apple is Malus sieversii.

Interesting Facts About Apples 

The following are some of the fascinating facts about apples:

1. Apples grown from seeds will be entirely different from the parent plant.

2. Grafting is the best way to replicate an apple's traits.

3. Apples contain 25% air.

4. There are over 7500 varieties of apples grown in the world.

5. Apples are high in fiber.

6. Apples have high levels of the antioxidant quercetin, which has been shown to have a beneficial effect on the immune system. 

7. Sekai Ichi apples are the most expensive apples in the world.


