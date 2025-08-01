What Is the Scientific Name of Apple? Check Details Here!

Apples are one of the most consumed fruits in the world. Apples are very popular among fruits and have been cultivated for centuries. Apples have been recognised in various popular cultural and mythological stories.

In this article, we will explore the scientific name of the apple, its origin, some interesting facts about apples.

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Apples in the World?

Scientific Name of Apple

The scientific name of apples is Malus domestica. Another less commonly used scientific name for apple is Malus pumila. The first known apple originated in the mountains of Kazakhstan.

It was the wild variety, which was known by the name Malus sieversii. Apples are part of the Rosaceae family, an order of flowering plants that includes other fruits like pears, cherries, plums, peaches, and strawberries.