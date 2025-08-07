Today’s School Assembly Headlines (8th August 2025): PM Modi meets the Cuban President, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

8th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 8th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
-
Boko Haram kills 9 and injures 4 people in an attack in northeast Nigeria.
-
India agrees to help save Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard with a financial deal.
-
A French report says China spread doubts about Rafale jets during the India-Pakistan conflict.
-
Trump-Putin meeting agreed for ‘coming days’, venue set: Kremlin
Also Check:
National News for School Assembly
-
PM Modi meets the Cuban President to talk about pharma ties and UPI payments at BRICS Summit.
-
The nation remembers Captain Vikram Batra on his martyrdom day.
-
Indian Navy to strengthen its defense with new anti-drone systems.
-
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with leaders from Russia, Iran, and Mexico during the BRICS Summit.
-
Supreme Court to hear petitions on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision process on July 10.
-
Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says ‘voters are not Congress property’
-
Lok Sabha passes Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025 & Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Sakshi Chaudhary bags gold in the 54kg category at the World Boxing Cup.
-
Harvinder Singh wins gold in men’s recurve at Asian Para-Archery Championships.
-
ICC names Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Thought of the day:
"The only way to do great work is to love what you do."
Word of the day:
Resilience
Meaning: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks.
Example: "Despite facing challenges, the students showed great resilience and continued to work towards their goals."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation