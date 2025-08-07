UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Convolution Meaning; August 07, 2025

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 7, 2025, 17:21 IST

Learn a New English Word Every Day! English is a language that is spoken all over the world. Knowing more words can be helpful for both students and working people in increasing their vocabulary.

Here we’ll teach you a new word, explain what it means, where it comes from, and how to use it in a sentence every day.

You’ll also learn words that mean the same or the opposite to make your vocabulary even stronger. Ready to improve your English one word at a time?

Word of the Day: August 7, 2025

Convolution

Something that is complex and difficult to understand; a twist or curve, especially in a structure or idea.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Convolution

  • Literal meaning: A coil or twist, especially in something like a brain or rope.

  • Metaphorical meaning: A complicated or difficult part of a story, situation, or idea.

Origin of the Word

The word convolution comes from the Latin convolutus, meaning "to roll together" or "to twist." Originally, the word referred to physical coils and curves, but later, this word used to describe complex ideas, systems, or situations.

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Abrogation Meaning; August 06, 2025

Use of the Word ‘Convolution’ in a Sentence

Literal Use

  • The convolutions of the brain play a key role in human intelligence.

  • The wire’s tight convolutions made it hard to untangle for the sailors.

Metaphorical Use

  • The convolutions of the legal system confuse many people.

  • The novel had so many convolutions in its plot that I lost track of the story.

Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Convolution’

Synonyms

Antonyms

Twist

Simplicity

Complexity

Clarity

Complication

Straightforwardness

Intricacy

Plainness

Entanglement

Transparency

We really hope that you enjoyed learning about this new word and also about its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms. Try using this word in your daily life to grow your vocabulary. 

Stay tuned for more interesting words that will help you improve your English.

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Piquancy Meaning; August 5, 2025

 

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News