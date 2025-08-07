Word of the Day: Convolution Meaning; August 07, 2025

Learn a New English Word Every Day! English is a language that is spoken all over the world. Knowing more words can be helpful for both students and working people in increasing their vocabulary.

Here we’ll teach you a new word, explain what it means, where it comes from, and how to use it in a sentence every day.

You’ll also learn words that mean the same or the opposite to make your vocabulary even stronger. Ready to improve your English one word at a time?

Word of the Day: August 7, 2025

Convolution

Something that is complex and difficult to understand; a twist or curve, especially in a structure or idea.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Convolution