Word of the Day: Convolution Meaning; August 07, 2025

Word of the Day: August 7, 2025
Convolution
Something that is complex and difficult to understand; a twist or curve, especially in a structure or idea.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Convolution
-
Literal meaning: A coil or twist, especially in something like a brain or rope.
-
Metaphorical meaning: A complicated or difficult part of a story, situation, or idea.
Origin of the Word
The word convolution comes from the Latin convolutus, meaning "to roll together" or "to twist." Originally, the word referred to physical coils and curves, but later, this word used to describe complex ideas, systems, or situations.
Use of the Word ‘Convolution’ in a Sentence
Literal Use
-
The convolutions of the brain play a key role in human intelligence.
-
The wire’s tight convolutions made it hard to untangle for the sailors.
Metaphorical Use
-
The convolutions of the legal system confuse many people.
-
The novel had so many convolutions in its plot that I lost track of the story.
Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Convolution’
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Twist
|
Simplicity
|
Complexity
|
Clarity
|
Complication
|
Straightforwardness
|
Intricacy
|
Plainness
|
Entanglement
|
Transparency
