TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling Schedule Released at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 24, 2025, 12:13 IST

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the special phase dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Counselling 2025 today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can find the full schedule on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.

Key Points

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Counselling 2025 special phase dates today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to check the complete schedule at tgicet.nic.in. The special phase was rolled out by the board to fill the vacant seats after the final counselling phase. The admission is done on the basis of the TS ICET scores.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details of IS ICET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase 

Exam name 

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test

Board name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tgicet.nic.in

State 

Telangana 

Programmes 

MBA 

MCA

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Application start date 

October 5, 2025

TS ICET Special Phase Counselling Dates

Refer to the table below for TG ICET 2025 special phase counselling schedule:

Events

Dates

Slot booking for certificate verification

October 5, 2025

Certificate Verification at helpline centres

October 6, 2025

Exercising web options 

October 6 - 7, 2025

Last date to freeze options

October 7, 2025

Release of provisional seat allotment results

October 10, 2025

Tuition Fee payment, Self-Reporting and College Reporting

October 10 - 13, 2025

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase Detailed Schedule Official Notice

