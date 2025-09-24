TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling Schedule Released at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase dates have been released today, September 24, 2025.
- Candidates can find the full schedule on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
- Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines and the schedule to avoid discrepancies later.
TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Counselling 2025 special phase dates today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to check the complete schedule at tgicet.nic.in. The special phase was rolled out by the board to fill the vacant seats after the final counselling phase. The admission is done on the basis of the TS ICET scores.
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of IS ICET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase
|
Exam name
|
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgicet.nic.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Application start date
|
October 5, 2025
TS ICET Special Phase Counselling Dates
Refer to the table below for TG ICET 2025 special phase counselling schedule:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Slot booking for certificate verification
|
October 5, 2025
|
Certificate Verification at helpline centres
|
October 6, 2025
|
Exercising web options
|
October 6 - 7, 2025
|
Last date to freeze options
|
October 7, 2025
|
Release of provisional seat allotment results
|
October 10, 2025
|
Tuition Fee payment, Self-Reporting and College Reporting
|
October 10 - 13, 2025
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase Detailed Schedule Official Notice
