TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling Schedule Released at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Counselling 2025 special phase dates today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to check the complete schedule at tgicet.nic.in. The special phase was rolled out by the board to fill the vacant seats after the final counselling phase. The admission is done on the basis of the TS ICET scores.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of IS ICET Counselling 2025: