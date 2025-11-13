National Symbols of US: The United States of America has many national symbols that represent its history, culture, and shared values. Each symbol holds a special meaning and helps people understand the country’s identity and spirit. These symbols, such as the national flag, the bald eagle, the Great Seal, and even the national flower, show the pride and unity of the American people. For example, the flag stands for freedom and sacrifice, while the bald eagle represents strength and courage. Together, these symbols form a strong link between the past and the present, reminding Americans of what their country stands for. National Symbols Of the USA Apart from these, there are more symbols, so let’s take a closer look at the each of them Symbol Category Symbol National Flag The Stars and Stripes Great Seal Bald Eagle / Eye of Providence National Motto "In God We Trust" National Motto "E Pluribus Unum" National Anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner" National March "The Stars and Stripes Forever" Oath of Allegiance The Pledge of Allegiance National Mammal American Bison National Bird Bald Eagle National Flower Rose National Tree Oak Tree (Quercus)

The American flag, affectionately known as the Stars and Stripes, is a powerful national emblem that represents the country's history and core values. Its layout is simple yet meaningful: the 50 white stars are placed on a blue field, and each star stands for one of the 50 states that make up the Union today. Beneath the stars, there are 13 alternating red and white stripes, which serve as a reminder of the original 13 colonies that declared independence and formed the first United States of America. Ultimately, the flag is not just a piece of cloth, but a symbol of the nation's journey, from its founding to its present-day structure, embodying ideals like liberty, justice, and perseverance. The Great Seal The Great Seal of the United States is the official symbol of the nation, used to confirm the authenticity of important documents like treaties and presidential appointments. The front side, or obverse, features the Bald Eagle, i.e. the national bird, with a shield on its chest, holding an olive branch, symbolizing the desire for peace in one talon and a bundle of 13 arrows, representing the power to wage war in the other, while a scroll in its beak carries the motto E Pluribus Unum , Latin for "Out of Many, One".

The lesser-known back side, or reverse, shows an unfinished pyramid of 13 steps, signifying strength and duration, with the Eye of Providence above it, enclosed in a triangle and glory, which, along with the motto Annuit Cœptis ("He [God] has favored our undertakings"), points to divine guidance and support for the new nation. National Motto The United States has two recognized national mottos that encapsulate different facets of the American identity: "In God We Trust," which became the official motto in 1956, serves as a modern reflection of the nation's faith and is notably printed on all U.S. currency; and the historic and enduring motto, "E Pluribus Unum," meaning “Out of many, one,” which was adopted by the first Great Seal Committee in 1776 and signifies the fundamental principle of unity, the merging of many diverse states and people into a single, cohesive nation.

National Anthem The American National Anthem,"The Star-Spangled Banner," has its origins in the War of 1812 when American lawyer Francis Scott Key witnessed the intense British bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore. Detained aboard a ship, Key anxiously watched the overnight battle, and when dawn broke, he was profoundly inspired to see the large American flag, the "star-spangled banner," still bravely flying over the fort, signaling that the American forces had not surrendered. This sight moved him to write the poem, originally titled "Defence of Fort M'Henry," which was later set to a popular tune and officially adopted by an act of Congress as the United States' national anthem in 1931, celebrating the flag as a symbol of the nation's survival and resilience. National March The iconic march "The Stars and Stripes Forever," composed by the famed "March King" John Philip Sousa in 1896, is widely recognized as the preeminent American patriotic composition, capturing the spirit of national pride and unity. Sousa was inspired to write the rousing march while returning home from Europe, imagining the music and the sight of the American flag, and the piece quickly became a staple at patriotic events. Its enduring popularity and emotional power led the U.S. Congress to officially designate it as the National March of the United States of America in 1987, making it a cornerstone of American musical and cultural heritage.