Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Close Tomorrow, Apply at rajpgneet2025.in

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration window closes tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for their NEET PG exams and wish to participate in the counselling process for medical colleges in Rajasthan are advised to visit the official counselling website and complete the registration process before the given deadline.

According to the official notification issued, the Provisional Merit List, along with the Provisional Merit List of Sr. Demonstrators, will be available on November 22, 2025. The Online choice filling and locking of choices by registered eligible Sr. Demonstrator candidates will be open from November 23 to 25, 2025. Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment list will be issued on November 27, 2025. Candidates eligible for admission must report to the colleges with all required documents from November 28 to December 3, 2025.