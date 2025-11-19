Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Close Tomorrow, Apply at rajpgneet2025.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to apply for Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 counselling is November 20
- Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 choice filling begins on November 23
- Round 1 counselling seat allotment to release on November 27
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration window closes tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for their NEET PG exams and wish to participate in the counselling process for medical colleges in Rajasthan are advised to visit the official counselling website and complete the registration process before the given deadline.
According to the official notification issued, the Provisional Merit List, along with the Provisional Merit List of Sr. Demonstrators, will be available on November 22, 2025. The Online choice filling and locking of choices by registered eligible Sr. Demonstrator candidates will be open from November 23 to 25, 2025. Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment list will be issued on November 27, 2025. Candidates eligible for admission must report to the colleges with all required documents from November 28 to December 3, 2025.
Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - rajpgneet2025.in. Candidates can also register for the exams through the direct link given below
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: Steps to Apply
The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration window is open until November 20. Eligible candidates can apply through the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application
Step 5: Save and click on submit
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
The complete schedule for round 1 counselling is provided below
|Applications to close
|November 20, 2025
|Publication of Provisional Merit List along with the Provisional Merit List
|November 22, 2025
|Online choice filling and locking of the choices by the Registered to Eligible
|November 23 to 24, 2025
|Publishing of the provisional allotment list
|November 27, 2025
