SNAP 2025 Applications Close Tomorrow, Apply at snaptest.org, Get Direct Link Here

SNAP 2025 Registration: Symbiosis International will close the SNAP 2025 registration process tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the SNAP 2025 exams must complete the online registration and application process before the given deadline.

The SNAP 2025 examination will be conducted in three sessions. According to the schedule issued, the SNAT Test 1 will be conducted on December 6, 2025, and Snap Test 2 and Test 3 will be conducted on December 14 and December 20, 2025, respectively. The admit cards for all three tests will be issued on November 28, December 8 and December 15, 2025. Only those candidates who complete the SMAP 2025 applications within the given deadline will be issued their SNAP 2025 admit card

SNAP 2025 registration and application links are available on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.