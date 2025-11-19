BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 OUT
SNAP 2025 Applications Close Tomorrow, Apply at snaptest.org, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 19, 2025, 08:57 IST

SNAP 2025 registration window to close on November 20, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance test must complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. 

SNAP 2025 Applications Close Tomorrow at snaptest.org
Key Points

  • SNAP Entrance Test to be held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025
  • SNAP 2025 application window closes on November 20, 2025
  • Admit Cards to be available on November 28, December 8 and 15, 2025

SNAP 2025 Registration: Symbiosis International will close the SNAP 2025 registration process tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the SNAP 2025 exams must complete the online registration and application process before the given deadline. 

The SNAP 2025 examination will be conducted in three sessions. According to the schedule issued, the SNAT Test 1 will be conducted on December 6, 2025, and Snap Test 2 and Test 3 will be conducted on December 14 and December 20, 2025, respectively. The admit cards for all three tests will be issued on November 28, December 8 and December 15, 2025. Only those candidates who complete the SMAP 2025 applications within the given deadline will be issued their SNAP 2025 admit card

SNAP 2025 registration and application links are available on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

SNAP 2025 Registration - Click Here

SNAP 2025 Registration Process

The online link to register and apply for SNAP 2025 is available until tomorrow. Follow the steps provided below to apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP 2025

Step 2: Click on Apply Now

Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the SNAP application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save abd click on submit

SNAP 2025 Schedule

Check the dates for registration, admit card download and exams below

SNAP 2025 Registration and Payment Closes

November 20, 2025 

Admit Card 

SNAP Test 01: November 28, 2025 (Friday)

SNAP Test 02: December 08, 2025 (Monday)

SNAP Test 03: December 15, 2025 (Monday)

SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025

SNAP Test 01: December 06, 2025 (Saturday)

SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Announcement of Result

January 9, 2026 (Friday)

SNAP 2025 Exam Details

The SNAP 2025 exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode. The test will be held for a duration of 1 hour (60minutes), where candidates need to attempt questions from sections such as General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. There will be a total of 60 questions for a total of 60 marks.  Each question will carry 1 mark and each wrong answer attracts 25% negative marks.


