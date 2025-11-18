RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Apply Online Ends Soon at cbse.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Fees and More

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 18, 2025, 18:00 IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: CBSE is soon going to close the application portal for the Single Girl Child (SGC) Scholarship, fresh and renewal applications on 20 November 2025. Visit the official website of CBSE and apply soon to enjoy the benefits. Check this live blog to know the details of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE is going to close the application portal for the Single Girl Child Scholarship on 20 November.
  • Single girl child who are the only child of their parents are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
  • Students must have secured 70% marks or above in Class X to be eligible to apply.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides scholarship under the name CBSE Merit Scholarship for Single Girl Child to support meritorious girls who are the only child in their family and have passed Class X from CBSE. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship by November 20, 2025, via the official CBSE website. The scholarship provides ₹1,000 monthly assistance for up to two years, subject to meeting academic and income criteria.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Overview

The CBSE merit scholarship scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious Single Girl Students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class X Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class XI and XII. The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students. 

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

Provided By

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Beneficiaries

Girls who are the only child of their parents

Scholarship Amount

₹1,000/month

Duration

Maximum of 2 years

Last Date to Apply

20 November 2025

Official Website

cbse.gov.in
  • Nov 18, 2025, 18:00 IST

    Who is Eligible to Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

    The scholarship shall be given on the basis of merit list from the result of CBSE Class X Examination. The eligibility criteria shall be as under: 

    Marks Secured in Class X: All Single Girl Students must have secured 70% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE).

    Tuition Fee:  Tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The tuition fee in class XI & XII shall not be more than Rs. 3,000/- p.m.

    Nationality: The scholarship shall be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

    Annual Family Income: Students with annual family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.

  • Nov 18, 2025, 17:30 IST

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Apply Link

    Students can apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship through the direct link provided below. The students can access the link for fresh as well as renewal applications.

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

    Apply Here
  • Nov 18, 2025, 17:14 IST

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: Step to Apply

    Students who are eligible to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship can apply by visiting the official website of CBSE. Follow the steps provided below to apply:

    • Visit the official website of CBSE- www.cbse.gov.in.

    • On the homepage, scroll down to the Scholarship column and click on it.

    • You will be redirected to the page of CBSE Scholarship Branch which consists of all the information related to the scholarship.

    • Click on the Guidelines and Application Forms for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025/ Apply Online.

    • Now, if you are a fresh applicant then click on Apply Online given against Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2025 (Fresh Application) and if you have to renew the application, then click on Apply Online given against CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X - Renewal.

    • Then you have to enter your roll number and date of birth to continue filling the application form.

    • Fill the form correctly and review it carefully before submission.

