CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Apply Online Ends Soon at cbse.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Fees and More

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides scholarship under the name CBSE Merit Scholarship for Single Girl Child to support meritorious girls who are the only child in their family and have passed Class X from CBSE. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship by November 20, 2025, via the official CBSE website. The scholarship provides ₹1,000 monthly assistance for up to two years, subject to meeting academic and income criteria.
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Overview
The CBSE merit scholarship scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious Single Girl Students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class X Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class XI and XII. The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students.
Particulars
Details
Scholarship Name
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child
Provided By
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Beneficiaries
Girls who are the only child of their parents
Scholarship Amount
₹1,000/month
Duration
Maximum of 2 years
Last Date to Apply
20 November 2025
Official Website
cbse.gov.in
