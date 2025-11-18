CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Apply Online Ends Soon at cbse.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Fees and More

Nov 18, 2025, 18:00 IST

The scholarship shall be given on the basis of merit list from the result of CBSE Class X Examination. The eligibility criteria shall be as under:

Marks Secured in Class X: All Single Girl Students must have secured 70% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE).

Tuition Fee: Tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The tuition fee in class XI & XII shall not be more than Rs. 3,000/- p.m.

Nationality: The scholarship shall be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

Annual Family Income: Students with annual family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.