School Holiday on 19 November 2025 (Wednesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday November 19, 2025 - School holiday news for 19 November 2025 (Wednesday) is important because some states may get heavy rain or have special events. Many parents, teachers, and students are actively searching for “school holiday tomorrow,” “school closed news today,” and “rain holiday for schools” as several regions across India are experiencing heavy rainfall alerts. While some states may declare holidays due to adverse weather conditions, others are expected to continue normal academic operations. As per the latest IMD (India Meteorological Department) alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall may affect multiple districts, especially in Tamil Nadu, raising the likelihood of school closures in those areas. Meanwhile, states like Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are likely to keep schools open without any special holiday announcement. For complete details check below.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Tomorrow (19 November 2025) Due to severe rainfall and flooding conditions, Tamil Nadu is the most affected state. According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the following districts: Tirunelveli



Kanyakumari



Thoothukudi



Ramanathapuram



Sivaganga



Virudhunagar



Tenkasi



Theni

Depending on overnight rainfall, district authorities may announce school closures for November 19. Students and parents are advised to keep an eye on official district collector updates. Tamil Nadu – Rainfall Alert & Possible Holiday Districts District Rain Alert Level School Holiday Probability Tirunelveli Heavy Rain High Kanyakumari Heavy Rain High Thoothukudi Very Heavy Rain High Ramanathapuram Heavy Rain Moderate to High Sivaganga Heavy Rain Moderate Virudhunagar Heavy Rain High Tenkasi Very Heavy Rain High Theni Heavy Rain Moderate to High

Are Schools Closed in Noida Tomorrow (19 Nov 2025)? Schools in Noida and the rest of Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain open on November 19, 2025, as there are: No rain-related alerts



No air quality emergency orders



No public holiday notifications

Parents should still check school notices for class-wise updates if any. Delhi–NCR Schools Closed or Open Tomorrow? In Delhi–NCR, schools are expected to remain open on November 19, 2025. There is no government order declaring a holiday due to weather or pollution. However, due to ongoing air quality concerns, some private schools may offer: Hybrid mode (online + offline)



Flexible attendance for junior classes Parents should confirm with individual school authorities. Puducherry & Karaikal Schools and Colleges Holiday In light of the relentless and continuous downpour experienced across the region, the administrations of both Puducherry and Karaikal have proactively announced a holiday for all educational institutions. This decision can be taken further for all schools and colleges within the respective jurisdictions on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. Persistent heavy rainfall has led to significant waterlogging in several low-lying areas, causing disruptions to transportation and making travel hazardous. Given the severity of the weather and the forecast for continued precipitation, authorities deemed it necessary to suspend classes to prevent any potential risks associated with commuting and to allow for the smooth drainage of water from school premises. Puducherry & Karaikal Rain Holiday Status Date Holiday Status Reason November 19, 2025 To be Updated Depends on rainfall intensity Other States: Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha Schools in these states are expected to remain open with normal academic schedules. No district administrations have issued rain or public holiday notifications.