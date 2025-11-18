RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
School Holiday on 19 November 2025 (Wednesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 18, 2025, 17:10 IST

School Holiday November 19, 2025 - As many parts of India face heavy rainfall alerts, parents, teachers, and students are frequently searching for information regarding school closures for November 19, 2025. While some states might announce a school holiday due to the adverse weather conditions, normal academic operations are anticipated to continue in other regions. For more, check the article below. This update aims to address the current interest in school holiday status for tomorrow. 

School Holiday on 19 November 2025 in These States
School Holiday November 19, 2025 School holiday news for 19 November 2025 (Wednesday) is important because some states may get heavy rain or have special events.  Many parents, teachers, and students are actively searching for “school holiday tomorrow,” “school closed news today,” and “rain holiday for schools” as several regions across India are experiencing heavy rainfall alerts. While some states may declare holidays due to adverse weather conditions, others are expected to continue normal academic operations. As per the latest IMD (India Meteorological Department) alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall may affect multiple districts, especially in Tamil Nadu, raising the likelihood of school closures in those areas. Meanwhile, states like Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are likely to keep schools open without any special holiday announcement. For complete details check below.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Tomorrow (19 November 2025)

Due to severe rainfall and flooding conditions, Tamil Nadu is the most affected state. According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the following districts:

  • Tirunelveli

  • Kanyakumari

  • Thoothukudi

  • Ramanathapuram

  • Sivaganga

  • Virudhunagar

  • Tenkasi

  • Theni

Depending on overnight rainfall, district authorities may announce school closures for November 19. Students and parents are advised to keep an eye on official district collector updates.

Tamil Nadu – Rainfall Alert & Possible Holiday Districts

District

Rain Alert Level

School Holiday Probability

Tirunelveli

Heavy Rain

High

Kanyakumari

Heavy Rain

High

Thoothukudi

Very Heavy Rain

High

Ramanathapuram

Heavy Rain

Moderate to High

Sivaganga

Heavy Rain

Moderate

Virudhunagar

Heavy Rain

High

Tenkasi

Very Heavy Rain

High

Theni

Heavy Rain

Moderate to High

Are Schools Closed in Noida Tomorrow (19 Nov 2025)?

Schools in Noida and the rest of Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain open on November 19, 2025, as there are:

  • No rain-related alerts

  • No air quality emergency orders

  • No public holiday notifications

Parents should still check school notices for class-wise updates if any.

Delhi–NCR Schools Closed or Open Tomorrow?

In Delhi–NCR, schools are expected to remain open on November 19, 2025. There is no government order declaring a holiday due to weather or pollution.

However, due to ongoing air quality concerns, some private schools may offer:

  • Hybrid mode (online + offline)

  • Flexible attendance for junior classes

Parents should confirm with individual school authorities.

Puducherry & Karaikal Schools and Colleges Holiday

In light of the relentless and continuous downpour experienced across the region, the administrations of both Puducherry and Karaikal have proactively announced a holiday for all educational institutions. This decision can be taken further for all schools and colleges within the respective jurisdictions on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. Persistent heavy rainfall has led to significant waterlogging in several low-lying areas, causing disruptions to transportation and making travel hazardous. Given the severity of the weather and the forecast for continued precipitation, authorities deemed it necessary to suspend classes to prevent any potential risks associated with commuting and to allow for the smooth drainage of water from school premises.

Puducherry & Karaikal Rain Holiday Status

Date

Holiday Status

Reason

November 19, 2025

To be Updated

Depends on rainfall intensity

Other States: Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha

Schools in these states are expected to remain open with normal academic schedules. No district administrations have issued rain or public holiday notifications.

School Holiday Status on November 19, 2025 – State-Wise Overview

State/Region

School Status on 19 Nov 2025

Reason/Update

Tamil Nadu

Likely Closed in many districts

Heavy rain, flooding alerts by IMD

Delhi NCR

Open (Hybrid option may continue)

No new holiday; air quality concerns persist

Uttar Pradesh (including Noida)

Open

No weather warning or holiday order

Puducherry & Karaikal

Nov 19 likely to depend on weather)

Continuous rainfall & IMD alert

Bihar

Open

Normal functioning

Andhra Pradesh

Open

No holiday announcement

Telangana

Open

Schools operating normally

Odisha

Open

No weather-related holiday

