IIT Madras Data Science Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility, And Other Details

The IIT Madras Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science and Applications is an important program created to enable all worthy students to pursue this extremely flexible online degree. With several entry and exit points (Certificate, Diploma, BSc, and BS Degree), the program is designed to empower students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and foster diversity. Students having a family income of less than ₹5,00,000 are the main target audience for the scholarship, which is given out based on a merit-cum-means criteria. However, depending on funding availability, students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) earning up to ₹8,00,000 may also be taken into consideration.

Full course costs and other related incentives are given to recipients of this scholarship. This financial assistance, which is frequently provided by kind donations from IIT Madras alumni and business partners like Cargill, is given out on a term-by-term basis as long as the student maintains the necessary minimum performance in the coursework from the prior term. In addition to lowering the cost of the entire BS course fee (about ₹3.51 lakhs), this model serves as a powerful incentive for students to uphold the excellent academic standards required for an IIT Madras degree.