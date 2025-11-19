IIT Madras Data Science Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility, And Other Details

The IIT Madras Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science and Applications is an important program created to enable all worthy students to pursue this extremely flexible online degree. With several entry and exit points (Certificate, Diploma, BSc, and BS Degree), the program is designed to empower students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and foster diversity. Students having a family income of less than ₹5,00,000 are the main target audience for the scholarship, which is given out based on a merit-cum-means criteria. However, depending on funding availability, students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) earning up to ₹8,00,000 may also be taken into consideration.
Full course costs and other related incentives are given to recipients of this scholarship. This financial assistance, which is frequently provided by kind donations from IIT Madras alumni and business partners like Cargill, is given out on a term-by-term basis as long as the student maintains the necessary minimum performance in the coursework from the prior term. In addition to lowering the cost of the entire BS course fee (about ₹3.51 lakhs), this model serves as a powerful incentive for students to uphold the excellent academic standards required for an IIT Madras degree.
How To Apply For The IIT Madras Scholarship?
The student site incorporates the application process for the IIT Madras Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science. The application can be guided by the following six steps:
-
Enroll in the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science and Applications program at IIT Madras after successfully completing the qualifying process.
-
Verify Eligibility Status: Before submitting an application, make sure your family's yearly income satisfies the eligibility threshold, which is normally less than ₹5–8 lakhs, by reviewing the official scholarship criteria.
-
Access the Online Form: Enter your student credentials to access the Financial Aid/Scholarship area of the IIT Madras Online Degree Portal, then open the application form.
-
Complete Financial Disclosure: Provide a thorough financial disclosure of your family's assets and income, together with any additional scholarship support you may have received, on the application form.
-
Upload Income papers: To verify the reported family income, upload required papers such your parent's or guardian's Income Tax Returns (ITR) and a notarized Income Affidavit.
-
Submit and Maintain Performance: Before the deadline, submit the entire application. You must maintain the minimum needed academic performance (CGPA/SGPA) in order to be eligible for subsequent term-wise scholarship payments.
IIT Madras Scholarship: Eligibility and Fee
The IIT Madras scholarship for the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science and Applications is essentially a Merit-cum-Means (MCM) program created to give students substantial fee relief based on their academic achievement and family income. The eligibility requirements and financial advantages for this particular online degree scholarship are summarized in the following table:
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Financial Benefits
|
Program Eligibility
|
Must be formally enrolled in the BS Degree/Diploma in Data Science and Applications program.
|
Financial support is provided term-wise, contingent on meeting renewal criteria.
|
Family Income (Means)
|
Annual Family Income is typically the primary factor, usually in the following ranges:
|
Full Course Fee Waiver: Available for students with an annual family income ≤ ₹1 Lakh.
|
Category 1: Family Income ≤ ₹1 Lakh
|
50% Course Fee Waiver: Available for students with an annual family income between ₹1 Lakh and ≤ ₹5 Lakhs.
|
Category 2: Family Income > ₹1 Lakh and ≤ ₹5 Lakhs (General/OBC/EWS)
|
Donor-Funded Scholarships: Alumni/corporate-sponsored funds may cover the remaining 50% tuition for students in Category 2, often resulting in a 100% tuition waiver.
|
Academic (Merit/Renewal)
|
Must maintain the minimum required academic performance (CGPA/SGPA) in the previous term's courses.
|
Motivating Factor: The scholarship acts as a merit incentive, as benefits are often provided as course fee credits for the upcoming term based on past performance.
|
Total Course Fee
|
N/A (Cost of the entire program, for context)
|
The total course fee for the complete BS Degree is approximately ₹3.15 Lakhs to ₹3.51 Lakhs (varies slightly by term).
