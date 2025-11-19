Which River Flows Through Paris?

Our planet is home to an incredible number of rivers; some estimates say over 150,000! These powerful waterways shape the land and support life everywhere. The Nile in Africa is traditionally known as the longest river. A key fact about the Nile is that it has been a lifeline for ancient civilisations, especially in Egypt. In contrast, the Amazon in South America is the largest river by water volume. A fun fact is that the Amazon discharges more water than the following seven largest rivers combined.

The Congo River in Africa is the world's deepest river, reaching depths of up to 720 feet. It is also the only major river to cross the Equator twice. Do you know which famous European river flows right through the heart of Paris, the City of Light? This particular river is 777 kilometres long. Its banks, known as the Left and Right Banks, are a UNESCO World Heritage site. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the river that has defined the history and beauty of the French capital.