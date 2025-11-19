What is the Full Form of CPU?

CPU Full Form: Whenever we discuss computers, one term that frequently appears is ‘CPU’. Whether you are buying a new laptop, setting up a desktop, or learning about the basics of computers, you will surely come across this word. Many people use computers every day, yet they are not fully aware of what a CPU actually does or why it is such an important part of the machine.

Understanding the CPU's full form and its function helps you get a clear idea of how computers work behind the scenes.

The CPU is the part of the computer that carries out instructions, processes data, and ensures that every task runs smoothly. So, from opening a file to browsing the internet and running applications, all this is carried out by the CPU.

But still, many people are not clearly aware of the full form of CPU, which has been raised as a question in many basic computer exams and school tests.