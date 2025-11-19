QS Sustainablity Rankings 2025: Check out the list of top ranked IITs

QS Sustainability 2026: The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 emphasizes India's increasing influence in higher education as well as global changes. The University of Toronto (ranked second) and UCL (ranked third) were surpassed by Lund University in Sweden to take the top spot globally for the first time. With over 100 highlighted universities (103 in total), including 26 new additions this year, India solidified its status as one of the four higher education systems in the world.

IIT Delhi continues to be India's top-performing university despite a minor decline in overall rank to 205th, notably attaining a higher overall score than the previous edition. Nine Indian universities including Vellore Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, and NIT Rourkela achieved their highest-ever ranking among the top 700, while 32 of the 103 increased their ranking.