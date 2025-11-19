RRB NTPC Result 2025

QS Sustainablity Rankings 2025: Check out the list of top ranked IITs

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 19, 2025, 11:16 IST

QS Sustainability 2026: Lund University was ranked first in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026. IIT Delhi ranked 205th out of 103 universities in India. Indian universities, such as IIT Roorkee and VIT, excelled in environmental sustainability and knowledge exchange, which are essential for accomplishing SDGs and renewable energy objectives.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
QS Sustainability 2026
QS Sustainability 2026

QS Sustainability 2026: The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 emphasizes India's increasing influence in higher education as well as global changes. The University of Toronto (ranked second) and UCL (ranked third) were surpassed by Lund University in Sweden to take the top spot globally for the first time. With over 100 highlighted universities (103 in total), including 26 new additions this year, India solidified its status as one of the four higher education systems in the world.

IIT Delhi continues to be India's top-performing university despite a minor decline in overall rank to 205th, notably attaining a higher overall score than the previous edition. Nine Indian universities including Vellore Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, and NIT Rourkela achieved their highest-ever ranking among the top 700, while 32 of the 103 increased their ranking. 

QS highlights that attaining India's ambitious renewable energy targets and commitment to the Sustainable Development targets (SDGs), especially in the Global South, depends on its institutions' general excellence in knowledge exchange and environmental sustainability. The significance of Indian colleges in producing the talent and creativity required for a sustainable future is highlighted by this performance.

QS World University Rankings: Key Highlights

Here are 6 key highlights of the IITs' performance in the specified QS World University Rankings:

  • With a great overall score of 83.1 points, IIT Delhi topped the Indian contingent and secured the 205th position worldwide.

  • IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur came in second and third, respectively, with scores of 81.4 and 81.3.

  • With an overall score of 77.3, IIT Madras came in at 305th place, just ahead of IIT Kanpur.

  • With a score of 78.0, IIT Kanpur was placed 310th in the world, demonstrating its steady performance among the best schools.

  • IIT (BHU) Varanasi received a score of 672nd (62.5) and IIT Roorkee had a score of 352nd (74.9).

  • With a score of 58.7, IIT Hyderabad came in at 792nd place, followed by IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Guwahati.

Other Indian universities that made it to the list

In addition to remarks on India's overall performance, the accompanying text lists a number of other Indian colleges that were placed within the top 700 worldwide in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026. This data has been entered into a table with an emphasis on the universities listed as being among the top 700:

Rank Bracket

Institute Name (Location)

Institution Type

Key Focus Area (According to QS)

Top 700

IIT Madras

Institute of National Importance (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

IIT Kanpur

Institute of National Importance (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

IIT Roorkee

Institute of National Importance (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Private (Deemed University)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Research Institute (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Private (Deemed University)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

IIT BHU Varanasi

Institute of National Importance (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Top 700

IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Institute of National Importance (INI)

Knowledge Exchange & Environmental Sustainability

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending