RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSB Driver Admit Card PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 19, 2025, 11:26 IST

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 19, 2025 the Driver or Vahan Chalak posts on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to be held  on November 23, 2025  in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to release today i.e. on November 19, 2025 the RSSB Driver Admit Card 2025  for the Driver or Vahan Chalak posts on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Driver Exam is to be conducted on November 23, 2025  in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 Download 

A total of 2756 Driver posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025 Highlights

Candidates applied successfully for the Driver posts can check the overview of all the important details given below- 

Rajasthan Driver Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Post Name

Driver

Total Vacancies

2756

Mode of Application

Online

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Exam Date

November 23, 2025

City Slip Status

Out

Admit Card Status

Today

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download the Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025?

To download the Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025, you can follow the steps given below-

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., " Conductor 2024 : Admit card & Important Instructions"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News