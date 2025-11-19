Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSB Driver Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to release today i.e. on November 19, 2025 the RSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 for the Driver or Vahan Chalak posts on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Driver Exam is to be conducted on November 23, 2025 in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 Download

A total of 2756 Driver posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-