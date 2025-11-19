Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Admit Card 2025 (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSB Driver Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to release today i.e. on November 19, 2025 the RSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 for the Driver or Vahan Chalak posts on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Driver Exam is to be conducted on November 23, 2025 in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 Download
A total of 2756 Driver posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|RSMSSB Driver Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025 Highlights
Candidates applied successfully for the Driver posts can check the overview of all the important details given below-
|
Rajasthan Driver Recruitment 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Driver
|
Total Vacancies
|
2756
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Category
|
Exam Date
|
November 23, 2025
|
City Slip Status
|
Out
|
Admit Card Status
|
Today
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to download the Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025?
To download the Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025, you can follow the steps given below-
- Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., " Conductor 2024 : Admit card & Important Instructions"on the home page.
- Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
- Submit the details to view and download your admit card.
