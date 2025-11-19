RSMSSB Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Syllabus PDF Download

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to conduct the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam 2025 on November 23. Candidates preparing for the exam must go through the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus to outperform in the exam. Going through the latest syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates in creating a comprehensive study plan that covers all the exam-relevant topics, thereby increasing their chances of qualifying in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the latest RSMSSB Driver Syllabus and exam pattern for your convenience.
Rajasthan RSMSSB Driver Bharti Syllabus 2025
With the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak 2025 exam just around the corner, it is necessary to review the exam pattern and syllabus. Knowing the subject-wise RSMSSB Driver syllabus is key to success as it acquaints you with the list of topics that will be asked in the exam.
|
RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Rajasthan Subordinate Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Name Of Post
|
Vehicle Driver
|
Total Vacancies
|
2756
|
Salary
|
Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 39,800
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Total Questions
|
120 multiple choice questions
|
Education Qualification
|
10th Pass
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
|
Official website
|
rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus PDF Download
RSMSSB prescribed the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus in the official notification PDF. Aspirants can either download the official recruitment notification pdf from RSMSSB website or click on the direct link provided below.
RSMSSB Driver Exam Pattern 2025: What is the Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Bharti?
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam is conducted in offline mode, comprising 120 multiple choice questions. It consists of nine sections: Hindi, English, Geography, General Science, Current Events, Basic Computer, General Mathematics, History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan), and Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state.
-
A total of 120 objective type questions will be asked for 200 marks.
-
There is a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer.
-
The exam duration is 2 hours.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
20
|
2 hours
|
General English
|
15
|
Geography
|
20
|
History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)
|
20
|
Political and administrative system with
special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state
|
10
|
General Science
|
05
|
Current Events
|
10
|
Basic Computer
|
05
|
General Mathematics
|
15
|
Total
|
120
Rajasthan Driver Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
RSMSSB Vahan Chalak 2025 offers a golden opportunity for a secure government job. To crack the exam, aspirants must focus on the latest Rajasthan Vehicle Driver syllabus & exam pattern and target high scoring topics. The syllabus comprises of nine sections, namey, Hindi, English, Geography, General Science, Current Events, Basic Computer, General Mathematics, History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan), and Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state. Refer to the table below to know subject-wise syllabus and key topics here.
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Hindi
|
Nouns, pronouns, verbs and adjectives, synonyms and antonyms, indigenous and foreign words, sandhi meanings, types and conjunction breaks, prefixes and suffixes, synonyms and antonyms, a word for phrase, word-correct, sentence correction (spelling related errors sentence-related inaccuracies except), types of tenses (differences), idioms and proverbs, terminology of English Hindi words synonymous with (technical) words, knowledge related to office papers (e.g. office papers, office orders, notifications, advertisements, memoranda, circulars, tenders, semi-government papers, etc.)
|
English
|
Tenses / Sequence of Tenses, Idioms and Phrases with their meanings and examples, Voice: Active and Passive, Narration: Direct and Indirect, Transformation of Sentences: Assertive to Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory and Vice-Versa, Correction of sentences, words wrongly used, Use of articles and determiners, prepositions, punctuation, Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common) Sentences from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa, Glossary of official, Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions)
|
Geography of Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan location, expansion, physical structure and physical division, soil, natural vegetation and forest conservation, climate, water resources, drainage system and lakes, major irrigation projects, population size, growth, distribution, density, sex ratio and literacy, transport and state roads of Rajasthan, disaster management and climate change, etc
|
History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan
|
Main Historical events, freedom movement, integration, important personalities, language and literature, folk culture and social life, costumes, musical instruments, folk deities, folk literature, dialects, fairs and festivals, ornaments, folk arts, architecture, folk music, dance, theatre, tourist places and monuments, personalities of Rajasthan from historical and cultural point of view, etc
|
Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state
|
Introduction and Basic Features of the Constitution, State Government and Politics: Governor, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly and Judiciary; Administrative Structure of the State: Chief Secretary, District Administration (General Administration and Police Administration), Judicial Structure at District Level, Right to Information Act, etc.
Indian Constitution and political and administrative system with special reference to the
state of Rajasthan.
|
General Science
|
Physical and chemical changes, metals, non-metals and major compounds, reflection of light and laws, general terminology related to genetics, human body structure, organ systems, major human diseases, causes and diagnosis, waste management
|
Major Current Events
|
Issues related to sports, politics, economy, social, geographical, cultural, ecological and technical fields etc,
State & national issues, Famous personalities, State & national program and policy etc.
|
Computer
|
Overview of computer system- hardware devices, software – operating system and application software etc .
Overview of office applications – MS Word, MS Excel Shortcut Keys, MS Power Point, Internet, E-mail etc
|
Maths
|
Hcm & Lcm, average, profit-loss, percentage, simple interest, compound interest, ratio-proportion,
partnership, time and work, time, speed and distance, representation of data through pictures etc.
