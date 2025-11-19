RRB NTPC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RSMSSB Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Syllabus PDF Download

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 19, 2025, 17:18 IST

RSMSSB Vahan Chalak Syllabus has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The exam is scheduled to be held on November 23 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates must check the subject-wise RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Syllabus
RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Syllabus

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to conduct the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam 2025 on November 23. Candidates preparing for the exam must go through the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus to outperform in the exam. Going through the latest syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates in creating a comprehensive study plan that covers all the exam-relevant topics, thereby increasing their chances of qualifying in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the latest RSMSSB Driver Syllabus and exam pattern for your convenience.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Driver Bharti Syllabus 2025

With the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak 2025 exam just around the corner, it is necessary to review the exam pattern and syllabus. Knowing the subject-wise RSMSSB Driver syllabus is key to success as it acquaints you with the list of topics that will be asked in the exam.

RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Recruitment 2025- Highlights

Recruitment Organization

Rajasthan Subordinate Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Name Of Post

Vehicle Driver

Total Vacancies

2756

Salary

Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 39,800

Exam Mode

Offline

Total Questions

120 multiple choice questions

Education Qualification

10th Pass

Job Location

Rajasthan

Official website

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Also, check: Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus PDF Download

RSMSSB prescribed the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus in the official notification PDF. Aspirants can either download the official recruitment notification pdf from RSMSSB website or click on the direct link provided below.

RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB Driver Exam Pattern 2025: What is the Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Bharti?

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam is conducted in offline mode, comprising 120 multiple choice questions. It consists of nine sections: Hindi, English, Geography, General Science, Current Events, Basic Computer, General Mathematics, History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan), and Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state.

  • A total of 120 objective type questions will be asked for 200 marks.

  • There is a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer.

  • The exam duration is 2 hours.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Duration

General Hindi

20

2 hours

General English

15

Geography

20

History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)

20

Political and administrative system with 

special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state

10

General Science

05

Current Events

10

Basic Computer

05

General Mathematics

15

Total

120

  

Rajasthan Driver Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

RSMSSB Vahan Chalak 2025 offers a golden opportunity for a secure government job. To crack the exam, aspirants must focus on the latest Rajasthan Vehicle Driver syllabus & exam pattern and target high scoring topics. The syllabus comprises of nine sections, namey, Hindi, English, Geography, General Science, Current Events, Basic Computer, General Mathematics, History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan), and Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state. Refer to the table below to know subject-wise syllabus and key topics here.

Subjects

Topics

Hindi

Nouns, pronouns, verbs and adjectives, synonyms and antonyms, indigenous and foreign words, sandhi meanings, types and conjunction breaks, prefixes and suffixes, synonyms and antonyms, a word for phrase, word-correct, sentence correction (spelling related errors sentence-related inaccuracies except), types of tenses (differences), idioms and proverbs, terminology of English Hindi words synonymous with (technical) words, knowledge related to office papers (e.g. office papers, office orders, notifications, advertisements, memoranda, circulars, tenders, semi-government papers, etc.)

English

Tenses / Sequence of Tenses, Idioms and Phrases with their meanings and examples, Voice: Active and Passive, Narration: Direct and Indirect, Transformation of Sentences: Assertive to Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory and Vice-Versa, Correction of sentences, words wrongly used, Use of articles and determiners, prepositions, punctuation, Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common) Sentences from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa, Glossary of official, Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions)

Geography of Rajasthan

Rajasthan location, expansion, physical structure and physical division, soil, natural vegetation and forest conservation, climate, water resources, drainage system and lakes, major irrigation projects, population size, growth, distribution, density, sex ratio and literacy, transport and state roads of Rajasthan, disaster management and climate change, etc

History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan

Main Historical events, freedom movement, integration, important personalities, language and literature, folk culture and social life, costumes, musical instruments, folk deities, folk literature, dialects, fairs and festivals, ornaments, folk arts, architecture, folk music, dance, theatre, tourist places and monuments, personalities of Rajasthan from historical and cultural point of view, etc

 

Political and administrative system with special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state

Introduction and Basic Features of the Constitution, State Government and Politics: Governor, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly and Judiciary; Administrative Structure of the State: Chief Secretary, District Administration (General Administration and Police Administration), Judicial Structure at District Level, Right to Information Act, etc.

Indian Constitution and political and administrative system with special reference to the

state of Rajasthan.

 

General Science

Physical and chemical changes, metals, non-metals and major compounds, reflection of light and laws, general terminology related to genetics, human body structure, organ systems, major human diseases, causes and diagnosis, waste management

Major Current Events

Issues related to sports, politics, economy, social, geographical, cultural, ecological and technical fields etc,

State & national issues, Famous personalities, State & national program and policy etc.

Computer

Overview of computer system- hardware devices, software – operating system and application software etc .

Overview of office applications – MS Word, MS Excel Shortcut Keys, MS Power Point, Internet, E-mail etc

Maths

Hcm & Lcm, average, profit-loss, percentage, simple interest, compound interest, ratio-proportion,

partnership, time and work, time, speed and distance, representation of data through pictures etc.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News